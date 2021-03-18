Family online forum unveiled in Nigeria

An online forum aimed at uniting families and empowering youths, Familylifers.com, has been launched in Nigeria. The forum, which also doubles as a social media platform is designed to connect Nigerians to one another with opportunities for jobs and skills acquisition. Speaking at the launch of the platform in Lagos, the Founder, Pastor Bisi Adewale, disclosed that the new outfit would enhance wealth creation, eliminate unemployment, provide employment opportunities and ultimately reduce crime rates in the society.

According to him, “the thoughts of helping to solve many of our nation’s problems were the propelling force behind creating this website and its applications. The platform will help in wealth creation and eliminate unemployment as the platform will provide employment opportunities. The platform will also empower young people and families. It will keep the youth busy and reduce crime rates.

It will help parents in raising better children for society.” Adewale said that the new platform would also give room for young Nigerians to interact and showcase their skills, products and services free of charge. “It will also be an avenue for unemployed graduates to be linked with employers of labour as they upload their CVs on the platform,” Adewale reiterated. He maintained that Familylifers. com was built on the mission of helping the young ones, reducing the crime rate and building families in mind, and the vision of seeing all youth in Nigeria living responsible lives, gainfully employed and building a very strong nation.

“Since the problems of our nation are multi-facetted, the solutions to the present state of our nation must also be multidimensional. That is why we can’t leave it for the government alone to do. All hands must be on deck to protect the ship from wrecking. “We discovered that one of the best ways to solve the problem of our nation is using the power of science and technology.

That is why we are here today to see the birth of a platform that will bring a solution to many of our nation’s problems,” he noted. Also speaking, co-Founder, Mrs. Yomi Adewale, said the unemployment rate of 27.1 per cent, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, Q2’20 implied an increase in the poverty level in many families. The platform, she said, would address this challenge by providing job opportunities. She urged Nigerians, especially, the youth to take advantage of Familylifers. com to better their future, including networking on the platform.

