Business

Family online forum unveiled in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

An online forum aimed at uniting families and empowering youths, Familylifers.com, has been launched in Nigeria. The forum, which also doubles as a social media platform is designed to connect Nigerians to one another with opportunities for jobs and skills acquisition. Speaking at the launch of the platform in Lagos, the Founder, Pastor Bisi Adewale, disclosed that the new outfit would enhance wealth creation, eliminate unemployment, provide employment opportunities and ultimately reduce crime rates in the society.

According to him, “the thoughts of helping to solve many of our nation’s problems were the propelling force behind creating this website and its applications. The platform will help in wealth creation and eliminate unemployment as the platform will provide employment opportunities. The platform will also empower young people and families. It will keep the youth busy and reduce crime rates.

It will help parents in raising better children for society.” Adewale said that the new platform would also give room for young Nigerians to interact and showcase their skills, products and services free of charge. “It will also be an avenue for unemployed graduates to be linked with employers of labour as they upload their CVs on the platform,” Adewale reiterated. He maintained that Familylifers. com was built on the mission of helping the young ones, reducing the crime rate and building families in mind, and the vision of seeing all youth in Nigeria living responsible lives, gainfully employed and building a very strong nation.

“Since the problems of our nation are multi-facetted, the solutions to the present state of our nation must also be multidimensional. That is why we can’t leave it for the government alone to do. All hands must be on deck to protect the ship from wrecking. “We discovered that one of the best ways to solve the problem of our nation is using the power of science and technology.

That is why we are here today to see the birth of a platform that will bring a solution to many of our nation’s problems,” he noted. Also speaking, co-Founder, Mrs. Yomi Adewale, said the unemployment rate of 27.1 per cent, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, Q2’20 implied an increase in the poverty level in many families. The platform, she said, would address this challenge by providing job opportunities. She urged Nigerians, especially, the youth to take advantage of Familylifers. com to better their future, including networking on the platform.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

SMEs: Reinforcing financing support via capital market

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

It is important to bridge the financial gap of SMEs through the capital market in order to boost job creation and the economy at large. CHRIS UGWU writes It is not contestable that emerging markets like Nigeria have a lot to achieve by helping the SME culture to take root and thrive. This is because […]
Business

Mixed, positive outlook for carriers

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE

Aviation faces grim future amid COVID-19 that ravaged the sector in 2020. The year 2021 promises to see a small lift, but not yet Uhuru as the sector picks the pieces to return to profitability, writes WOLE SHADARE A year like no other The aviation industry in Nigeria like others suffered so much in 2020. […]
Business

World shares gain for eighth straight day

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

World shares rose for the eighth day in a row, reaching record highs, while market sentiment was improved by the prospect of U.S. fiscal stimulus and vaccine rollouts, before a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, was up 0.3 per cent, having […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica