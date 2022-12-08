Metro & Crime

Family pays N10m for release of kidnapped monarch in Ondo

Seven days after he was abducted from his palace, the Oloso of Oso Ajowa in Akoko Northwest Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Clement Olukotun on Wednesday night regained his freedom after a reported N10 million ransom was paid.

Family sources said the monarch was released and now under medical observation in an undisclosed hospital in Kogi State.

A source said the family of the monarch was able to secure his release after the payment of N10 million ransom to the kidnappers.

The abductors had initially demanded N100 million, causing the family to seek financial assistance from the government for the release of the monarch.

However, the suspected kidnappers later reduced it to N10 million – the amount which was paid before his release.

Olukotun was abducted from his palace last week. The abductors, it was learnt, besieged the monarch’s residence around 10.15pm, and whisked the traditional ruler away to an unknown destination.

 

Our Reporters

