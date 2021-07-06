Metro & Crime

Family petitions Sanwo-Olu over disputed Olota stool

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

Olayide Royal Family has petitioned the Lagos State government, seeking a reversal of the installation of Prince Elias Omoloro Ijelu as the Olota of Otta- Ikosi town in the Ikosi/Ejinrin Local Government Development Council Area (LCDA).

 

The family said the installation took place despite a pending suit before Justice Ajibola Lawal- Akapo of the Lagos High Court.

 

The suit, marked IKD/2/2014, was filed by Pa Rasaki Oseni (head of the family) and six others against the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and nine others.

 

The Olayide Royal Family, in a statement by its Secretary, Alhaji Moshood Balogun, said the installation on July 1, 2021, could not stand because it was done despite a pending suit.

 

The statement reads in part: “The main issue for determination among other issues is which Ruling House should produce the candidate for the Olota of Otta-Ikosi Town. The trial had commenced in the suit already “More worrisome is the fact the court had on the 30th March, 2015 ordered all parties to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the suit.

 

“Despite that, the Lagos State government, through the Office of the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, still went ahead to install Prince Elias Omoloro Ijelu, the seventh defendant in the suit, as the Olota of Otta-Ikosi.”

 

The family, through its lawyer, Mr. Ahmed Adetola-Kazeem, had written to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on May 5, 2021, urging him not to approve the installation of Prince Ijelu or any other person as the Olota of Otta-Ikosi, pending the determination of the suit.

 

The family informed the governor that the parties, including the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, had filed their statement of defence, while trial had also commenced.

 

The family expressed concerns that any installation despite the pending case would undermine the powers of the court, as the issue of the rightful person to be installed as the Olota of Otta-Ikosi was yet to be determined.

 

When contacted, Prince Ijelu’s lawyer, Mr. Lekan Ijelu, said there was no injunction restraining the state from installing his client as the monarch.

 

Besides, he said the state must have also acted based on legal advice. The lawyer, however, confirmed that there was indeed a pending suit on the matter

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Establish BASOPADEC, HOSTCOM Chair pleads with Bayelsa govt

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

  The Bayelsa State Chairman of the host communities of Nigeria producing oil and gas (HOSTCOM), Chief Boma Albert has once again reminded the state government of the need to establish a Bayelsa State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (BASOPADEC) just as some other oil producing states have done.   Speaking at the weekend in […]
Metro & Crime

Bayelsa raises committee to probe Mechanic Village fire

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe YENAGOA

Bayelsa State government yesterday constituted a committee to investigate the cause of the fire outbreak which gutted some parts of the Mechanic Village on Imiringi Road in Yenagoa.   Governor Douye Diri, who disclosed this at the mechanic village to see the extent of damage, said the committee headed by the Commissioner for Trade, Industry […]
Metro & Crime

Court dissolves 5-year-old marriage because husband feeds children alcohol

Posted on Author Reporter

A Customary Court in Ibadan on Friday dissolved a five-year-old marriage between Mufuliat Soremekun and Abas, her husband, on grounds that he feeds his children with alcohol beverage. In her petition, Soremekun, a fashion designer had told the court that she gave up on the marriage because her husband had made up his mind to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica