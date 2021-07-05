Metro & Crime

Family petitions Sanwo-Olu over disputed Olota stool

The Olayide Royal Family has petitioned the Lagos State government seeking a reversal of the installation of Prince Elias Omoloro Ijelu as the Olota of Otta-Ikosi town in the Ikosi/Ejinrin Local Government Development Council Area (LCDA).

The family said the installation took place despite a pending suit before Justice Ajibola Lawal-Akapo of the Lagos High Court.

The suit, marked IKD/2/2014, was filed by Pa Rasaki Oseni (head of the family) and six others against the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and nine others.

The Olayide Royal Family, in a statement by its Secretary, Alhaji Moshood Balogun, said the installation on July 1, 2021, cannot stand because it was done despite a pending suit.

The statement reads: “The main issue for determination amongst other issues is which Ruling House should produce the candidate for the Olota of Otta-Ikosi Town. The trial had commenced in the suit already

“More worrisome is the fact the court had on the 30th March, 2015 ordered all parties to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the suit.

“Despite that, the Lagos State government through the Office of the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, still went ahead to install Prince Elias Omoloro Ijelu, the seventh defendant in the suit as the Olota of Otta-Ikosi.”

The family, through its lawyer, Mr. Ahmed Adetola-Kazeem, had written Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on May 5, 2021, urging him not to approve the installation of Prince Ijelu or any other person as the Olota of Otta-Ikosi pending the determination of the suit.

The family informed the governor that the parties, including the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, had filed their statement of defence, while trial had also commenced.

The family expressed concerns that any installation despite the pending case would undermine the powers of the court, as the issue of the rightful person to be installed as the Olota of Otta-Ikosi is yet to be determined.

