Family Planning acceptance level in Niger hits 75%

Also, the Nigeria State Family Planning Coordinator, Dorcas Abu has said based on the support from the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the level of family planning acceptance in Nigeria state is currently about 75 per cent.

This commendation came as the Commissioner of Health in Niger State, Dr. Muhammad M. Makusidi commended role of the media in disseminating information and sensitisatio on family planning. While making the commendation at a One Day Media Forum on the Status of Family Planning in the State organised by Pathfinder International in Minna, the Commissioner urged Journalists to always strive for accuracy and truth in their reportage so as to ensure fairness and balanced news.

Dr. Makusidi who was represented by the Director Planning Research and Statistics, Niger State Primary Health Care Development Agency (SPHCDA), Dr. Inuwa Junaidu, stated that the media is key in propagating messages in the right terms for people to understand and digest particularly sensitive issues such as child spacing. According to him, “the misconception about family planning is not a challenge peculiar to Niger State alone but a general incredulity in the North, arising from sociocultural and religious perspectives”.

However, the misnomer has begun to fade out as more people in the North and particularly in Niger State have started accepting the intervention especially due to economic difficulties, he added. He informed the gathering that recently, funding of programmes has been difficult hencetheneedtoinvolvepartnerswhichiswhy Nigerisamongthefewstatesinthecountrythat provide an enabling environment for partners. Most importantly, he urged participants to come up with a working document to be presented to the state at the end of the workshop. Similarly, the state Family Planning Coordinator, Dorcas Abu in her presentation said that the state ensures all the 25 local government areas (LGAs) get commodities regularly through support from the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) which is why the level of family planning acceptance in the state is currently about 75 per cent.

Earlier, Communications Officer, Pathfinder International, Mr. Bayo Ewuola disclosed that the focus of the project is for the media to create adequate awareness campaigns and for the government to increase financial commitment and political willingness.

 

Our Reporters

