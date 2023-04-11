Family planning avenue to save more lives

Kachi Uzodinma (not her real name), was rushed to the General Hospital, Kubwa in a pool of her own blood. The young mother of five children had attempted an abortion by consuming some contraceptive drugs purchased over the counter. She arrived at the hospital, struggling to stay alive. After receiving some pints of blood and necessary care from the health officials, she got another shot at life which came at a cost. Scared of giving birth to a sixth child whilst grappling with the current economic realities to cater for her family, Kachi and her husband who works in a cyber cafe, thought it wise to terminate the pregnancy they tagged “unwanted.”

According to Kachi who sells second hand clothes commonly known as okirika, she had never used any form of family planning method for fear of growing too fat or hypertensive as she has heard people complain. “I don’t use any family planning method, my husband do not like condom neither do I because I don’t enjoy making love with a condom. I got pregnant and we tried to remove it, I al- most lost my life in the process,” she said.

However, INSIDE ABUJA checks revealed that a good number of women including those in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), are not so lucky due to several factors, ranging from lack of awareness, fear, confusion, misconceptions and misinformation about family planning. Above all, there is also the failure of the federal government to keep to its commitments to make available the needed re- sources to ensure availability of family planning commodities in the various health facilities.

Dangers of quackery

On a daily basis, a lot of women put their lives at risk by visiting health facilities to carry out abortion. The process could be considered safe if done by a qualified medical practitioner but unsafe when a woman submits herself to quack doctors and other paramedics operating in hideous place at the backstreets.

Although some of the abortions have been carried out successfully, others are sometimes not so lucky and end up either losing their lives or suffering damage(s) to their wombs and other reproductive organs which could render them unable to conceive for the rest of their lives.

Coordinator Africa Health Budget Network (AHBN) Dr. Aminu Magashi, recently raised concerns over the data on the number of women who use family planning commodities as captured in the 2018 Nige- ria Demographic Health Survey (NDHS).

The survey placed current modern contraceptive use by married women at 12 percent and contraceptive prevalence rate for any method at 17 per- cent. It also puts the total fertility rate at 5. 3 children per woman which is further broken down into 4.5 in urban areas and 5.9 in rural areas.

Population explosion

Unfortunately, in an era where Nigeria is faced with population explosion which in turn, fuels unemployment, poor health indices, economic challenges, insecurity and other vices, there is a high rate of unmet needs for family planing. Among the sexually active, unmarried women, the survey puts it at 48 percent, and 19 per- cent among married women. Magashi urged the federal government to increase its in- vestment in family planning in order to effectively manage the population. He however raised concerns that the resources were becoming very scarce. Advocates belief He equally appealed to elderly persons, religious and traditional leaders to show more interest in family planning issues by becoming advocates on the benefits of family planning.

“If we are to meet the 27 per- cent target we need to invest and procure what we promised. We are calling on the President and the National Assembly to look at the value of family planning in addressing socio -economic challenges in managing the population by ensuring families have children they can ca- ter for so that the children can go to school and be catered for medically and socially. “We need to ensure that family planning commodities are everywhere in Nigeria; both in rural and urban settlements, in every facility including the primary, secondary and tertiary. “There are so many challenges associated with population not only health. We also have social and economic challenges so Its important for any serious country where you have the problem of population to invest in family planning.

“Ideally if the population is very high we should have high use of contraceptives but re- sources are very scarce and the country needs to plan otherwise the population could get out of proportion and not be able to be controlled,” he said.

Inadequate facilities Empirical evidence has shown that though a good number of women seek to use mod- ern family planning commodities to reduce pregnancies and births, they cannot access them because they are not readily available.

This is due to the federal government’s failure to keep to the commitment it made at the Global Family Planning Summit in 2012. At that summit, Nigeria pledged to provide 120 million additional women with modern method of contraception by 2020.

In a letter signed by the then minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, Nigeria made a commitment to provide $4 million annually from 2017 to 2020, for the procurement of contraceptives for the public sector to boost family planning prevalence to 27 percent. But contrary to its commitment, the government provided only $2.8 million in 2017; $2mil- lion in 2018 and $830,000 in 2019, to family planning in the country.

Prudent spending

“For us to put $830,000 in 2019 instead of the $4 million tar- get is grossly inadequate; this means we have only committed less than 25 percent of what is actually needed. The budget was cut because in 2018 the government put in more money, $2million but the fund was cut by 80 percent in 2019. Up till now we have not seen the approved budget for 2020,” the letter read. Until there is adequate awareness about the implications of population explosion in a dwindling economy, Nigeria may continue to witness increase in the number of child births who may grow up malnourished and poor. It could also mean that women who wish to embrace family planning for health and economic reasons may also remain at risk until the government begins to make family planning services and kits readily available in health facilities across the country.

