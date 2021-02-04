Family planning: Nasarawa women advocate safe commodities to tackle bleeding

Some women in Nasarawa State have advocated for the production of safe family planning consumables that could ease days of bleeding for women that assessed family planning services. They also called for the training and retraining of family planning service providers to update their skills to better handle clients at family planning units.

They made the call in an interview during a tour of Primary Health Care (PHC) facilities by journalists who assessed the level of family planning services in parts of Nasarawa. The tour was organised by Development Communication Network (DevComs). Speaking in an interview at the PHC, Nasarawa Eggon, Rakiya Adamu, 30, said, “I am here to assess family planning services because it will help me to space my children and to take care of them better. But my problem is the bleeding especially after taking the implant method.”

“I want to appeal to the government to produce more safe family planning methods, especially the implant that will not make us bleed anytime we go for it.” Also speaking at the PHC, Nasarawa Eggon, Headquarters of Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area, Hadiza Usman said, “I have gone for the implant method but my trouble is the bleed ing after taking it. I want manufacturers of family planning products to produce the one that will not make women bleed after taking it.

“I want the service providers to be trained more because some of them are not handling women with greater care. Government should train them so that they can handle us better when we come for family planning services.” Speaking in an interview at the PHC, Omgmini in Doma, Doma Local Government Area, Monica Yakubu , 34, said, “I always have difficulty in childbearing. So, I decided to come for family planning but the problem is the bleeding because when I took the implant I bled painfully for days.”

A service provider at Arumangye PHC in Doma Local Government Area, Salamatu Zaidu disclosed that there were increases in the number of women that visited the facility to assess family planning services, but observed that some of them came back to complain of bleeding.

She said, “In a month we used to have about 100 women coming to assess family planning and out of these numbers, 80 were married women. Some of them used to come back to tell us that family planning is good and that it has helped them a lot.”

“But some of them came back to complain of bleeding after taking it but when they came we gave them Microgynon and advised them that it was normal but assured them the bleeding will stop after sometime.

