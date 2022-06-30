Health

Family planning: SFH, USAID train health workers on IUD contraceptive option

The Society for Family Health (SFH), United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and other development partners recently concluded the training for no less than 90 health workers on a new family planning method known as Intra-Uterine Device (IUD). Three states selected for the training contributed 30 participants each.

They are Enugu, Oyo and Kano states. The training exercise according to the organisers was a pilot programme. The 30 participants for each state were trained in the selected states. Speaking at the training programme for the 30 participants from Enugu, the SFH Team lead, Dr. Anthony Nwala said that the project started in 2020, noting that the idea was to generate actionable evidence on a new product for contraception called the hormonal IUD. “So, we wanted to generate evidence, if it will be acceptable both to the Nigerian women and to the providers. We wanted to generate evidence that it is a good method, and then most importantly, we are just at the mid of Covid-19 era, so we wanted to use that opportunity to also generate evidence on the effectiveness of a digital training platform.

“We are now selling this method to the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH), other partners,state ministries of health and you don’t really have to bring providers for six weeks, put them in a hotel to be able to train them, and rent a hall every day.

You can use this hybrid method and achieve exactly the same result,” Nwala said. Dr. Nwala dismissed the notion that family planning was for population control. “No, no, the reduction or limiting population is never ever an objective of family planning, it has never been. Family planning has benefits and the rationale for family planning is spacing.

“If you achieve spacing in between child births, you are achieving health benefits for the mother, you are achieving health benefits for the children, and you are achieving health benefits for the family and the community at large. “What we have achieved is to introduce hormonal IUD into the general method mix and we went further as an organisation to bring in a quality brand of this product known as Avidela which has also been launched in the country.”

 

