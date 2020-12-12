Arts & Entertainments

Family prints banner to welcome daughter from NYSC

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

A banner printed by a family to welcome their daughter home from the National Youth Service Corps has caught the attention of Nigerians and is quickly going viral. The banner which was shared by Facebook user, Tswename Adegunle has photos of the daughter in her NYSC uniform with the words: “The family of Tseeneke welcomes Miss Susan Doom back from NYSC.”

The NYSC logo was also included on the banner. Some Nigerian reacted with laugh emojis, others said the family went overboard, while some said people should be allowed to celebrate how they deem fit. Praising the girl and her family, Facebook user, Signor Ahmed Ayandokun wrote, “people die from road accidents and even while travelling to school. I fully support her decision or the decision of her family to celebrate”

