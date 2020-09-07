Metro & Crime

Family seeks coroner’s inquest into UI student’s death

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan Comment(0)

 

 

A lawyer, Mr. Femi Aborisade, has asked the Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court to cause a coroner inquest into the death a 300 Level student of the University of Ibadan, Richard Gbadebo, in an Oluyole-based factory.

 

Aborisade is representing the Gbadebo family. Richard was reported to be operating a machine in the factory when some of his colleagues suddenly saw blood mixed with water sipping out of sewage from the production hall.

 

 

The colleagues rushed in only to notice that he had been crushed in the machine. His legs with the factory booths were seen outside the machine. In a letter of September 3, 2020 entitled: “Application for Inquest into the violent and or unnatural death of Richaed Gbadebo within the premises of Henkel Nigeria Limited and Expand Global Industries Limited, Plot 9, Oluyole Industrial Estate,”

 

Aborisade said Richard met his untimely death on July 28, 2020 during a night duty in the production hall of the factory.

 

Noting that the management of the industry was yet to offer any explanation for Richard’s violent death, the lawyer said “the parents have demanded the CCTV footage that covers the operation of the machine in order to understand what really transpired; when precisely it happened; who were those with him when the tragic death occurred; what went wrong; who did what; who failed to do what.

 

“Was Richard Gbadebo violently attacked; violently and mischievously captured and thrown into the machine?” The counsel cited Coroners Law, Cap 36, Laws of Oyo State 2000 to back up the need for the inquest. Aborisade of the Abope Chambers, Oke Ado, Ibadan, demanded from the Magistrate, pursuant to the Coroners Law, Section 3 (1)  of which vests jurisdiction in ‘any Magistrate’, within the jurisdiction “where the violent death occurred to hold inquests, and Section 4 of the same law which brings violent or unnatural death whose cause is unknown within circumstances, requiring an inquest, we humbly request Your Worship, on behalf of the grieving family of Richard Gbadebo, the deceased, whose blood is crying to high heavens for justice and the society whose norms and values have been desecrated, to use Your Worship’s good offices to cause a coroner’s inquest to be conducted into the cause of the violent and unnatural death of Richard Gbadebo”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu empowers 2,744 farmers, to establish food production centres

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Snawo-Olu Tuesday distributed agricultural inputs and productive assets to 2,743 farmers in the state, saying that his administration is planning to establish two food production centers in Epe and Badagry to be known as Lagos Food Production Centres in order to ensure sustained food production and supply in the State.   Speaking at the symbolic distribution of agricultural […]
Metro & Crime

Police engage kidnappers in shootout, rescue NYSC member, another victim

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni,

Police in Ogun State on Wednesday clashed with suspected kidnappers along the Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode highway, killing one of them after a fierce gun battle. The police also rescued two kidnapped victims, including a serving female member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident, disclosed […]
Metro & Crime

Court upholds Oba Onakade as Alakenne of Ikenne

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Justice C. C. Ogunsanya of the Ogun State High Court, Sagamu Judicial Division, has upheld the installation of Oba Adeyinka Onakade as the Alakenne of Ikenne. Ogunsanya dismissed the claims filed by Prince Oluwayomi Ademola Adeyiga, asking the court to declare that the nomination, selection and appointment of Ob Onakade as the Alakenne of Ikenne […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: