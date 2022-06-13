Family wants implementation of MKO Abiola’s manifestos

The family of the late MKO Abiola, the adjudged winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, yesterday called on the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to begin the implementation of the late politician’s manifesto in order to give succour to underprivileged Nigerians.

Head of Abiola family, Murtala Abiola, made the call while speaking with journalists during the annual prayer session for the late politician and philanthropist, held at the family compound at Gbagura, Abeokuta, Ogun State. The prayer session was part of the activities commemorating the June 12 Democracy Day anniversary.

Murtala said Abiola’s ‘Farewell to Poverty’ manifesto offered a solution on how to provide succour to the students, unemployed and the aged.

According to him, there is provision for allowances to students and unemployed Nigerians in the manifesto as part of moves to eliminate poverty in the country.

He said: “Nigeria’s money belongs to all Nigerians, whether Igbo, Hausa or Yoruba. And everyone must benefit from it.

“That’s why in MKO Abiola’s manifesto, there is provision that allowances should be given to students and unemployed Nigerians. “As an elder, if I leave Nigeria tonight, and I get to the United States, they will take me to an old peoples’ home.

They will take care of me medically, feeding and all that. “Even if I die and nobody claims my corpse, they will take care of the funeral. “All these programmes should be made accessible in Nigeria.

We all travel abroad and see what is obtainable there, but when we return home, we find it difficult to replicate it. “All the funds end up in their (referring to the political class) pockets.

The money will finish, and he, who is keeping the money, will finish.” He also described the late business mogul as a special breed, saying it would take a century before Nigeria can produce ‘another MKO Abiola

