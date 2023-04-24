Fan Hails Funke Akindele For Retaining Twitter Verification Badge

Following the new Twitter rules that made a lot of celebrities and political leaders lose their verification badges, a fan of Funke Akindele has reacted to her not losing her blue tick.

Recall that the CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk has introduced a pay verification for the microblogging platform, and the verification tick for many celebrities from Nigeria and across the world was removed overnight.

However, a fan of Funke Akindele has checked her Instagram page and noticed that the actress still has her blue tick, hailing her for not ranting online about the cost of the verification.

In reaction to the fan’s observation, Funke Akindele took to her IG page to share the post on her Instagram story, where the fan claimed she’s got level to everything she does.

She Quoted, “There’s level to it.