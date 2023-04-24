Arts & Entertainments

Fan Hails Funke Akindele For Retaining Twitter Verification Badge

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman Comment(0)

Following the new Twitter rules that made a lot of celebrities and political leaders lose their verification badges, a fan of Funke Akindele has reacted to her not losing her blue tick.

Recall that the CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk has introduced a pay verification for the microblogging platform, and the verification tick for many celebrities from Nigeria and across the world was removed overnight.

However, a fan of Funke Akindele has checked her Instagram page and noticed that the actress still has her blue tick, hailing her for not ranting online about the cost of the verification.

In reaction to the fan’s observation, Funke Akindele took to her IG page to share the post on her Instagram story, where the fan claimed she’s got level to everything she does.

She Quoted, “There’s level to it.

Pandora Peaceman

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Handing over National Theatre to Banks, a tragedy for arts, culture sector –Oteh

Posted on Author TONY OKUYEME

Notable theatre director, founder and artistic director of the acclaimed Jos Repertory Theatre (JRT), Dr. Patrick-Jude Oteh, in this interview with TONY OKUYEME, explains why the practice of theatre has to be re-defined and how Covid-19 pandemic has affected JRT. He also talks about the handing over of the National Arts Theatre to the Banker’s […]
Arts & Entertainments

Funmi Ayinke gets Peace Corps honours

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Thirty-nine years old trained Engineer and musician, Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo aka FunmiAyinke, has been honoured with an ambassadorial role by the Peace Corps of Nigeria just as her upcoming EP is near completion. She was honoured as an Ambassador of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) by the Peace Corps of Nigeria. The CEO of FunmiAyinke Nigeria […]
Arts & Entertainments

Toyin Abraham excited as Prophetess makes over N43m in 4 days

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham is excited as she keeps breaking her own records. Recently, the actress shared a piece of good news with her fans and followers. According to her, the ‘Prophetess’ movie where she plays the lead role made over N43m in its opening weekend. The mother of one said that the amount of […]

Leave a Comment