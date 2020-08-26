News

Fani-Kayode apologises for outburst at reporter

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has apologized for his comments against a Daily Trust newspaper reporter, Eyo Charles.
At a press conference in Calabar, Cross River State, last Thursday, the former presidential aide lost his cool after a question by Charles.
Charles had asked Fani-Kayode who was funding his tour of states.
This vexed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain; he called the question an assertion.
Footage of his outburst went viral, with many Nigerians and groups condemning his reaction.
In a statement on Wednesday, Fani-Kayode expressed regrets and admitted he should not have spoken in a derogatory way.
The statement reads: “I met with my advisors till late last night and I wish to say the following. I hereby withdraw the word ‘stupid’ which I used in my encounter with a journalist in Calabar.
“I have many friends in the media who I offended by losing my cool and using such words. I hereby express my regrets for doing so.
“I do, however, wish to state categorically that no threat of physical harm was ever made to the journalist in question and neither did I send anyone to threaten him. Anyone that says otherwise is lying and I challenge them to bring the proof.
“I would never seek to physically harm a journalist. For the last 30 years I have defended and worked with journalists and fought for the right of freedom of expression.
“I am also very close to many in that profession. I would be the last to seek to disparage those that are honorable and noble within its ranks.
“I hope that this will assuage the pain and anger of anyone that was hurt or offended by this ugly episode. I have now put this matter behind me and moved on. Now my tour of the South continues. Moving to yet another state today!”

