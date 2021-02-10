Politics

Fani-Kayode approached me that he wanted to join APC — Bello

Posted on

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, said a former Minister of Aviation and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Femi Fani-Kayode, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Bello said this in a video that went viral on Wednesday.
Fani-Kayode had earlier in the week visited Bello and the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, who also serves as the National Chairman of the APC, in Abuja.
Speaking in the video in which Fani-Kayode was not shown but appeared he was at the venue, Bello said: “We are here to educate Nigerians, irrespective of their background.
“Our brother and friend, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has joined our party in good faith.
“He’s joining our party to come and add his own positive energy and make contributions into ensuring that APC is a party to beat.
“Remember Chief Femi Fani-Kayode was a foundation member of this great party.
“Due to misunderstanding, he decided to port elsewhere before.
“Now he has decided to join our party, approached me and by the mandate given to me by our party, I must not segregate, I must not discriminate against any individual, even if he has his different opinion about the party before, about the government before and he has seen the light, the reality and the need to join the APC.
“It is just nice, it is just important, it is just good and very, very sweet to accommodate and welcome Chief Fani-Kayode to come and join this party.
“Remember that this party does not belong to one individual.
“It belongs to all Nigerians.
“You are free to join.
“If you feel otherwise and you cannot understand what was happening before, and now you now understand what is happening, and you want to join, we will welcome you with our arms wide open.
“So Chief Femi Fani-Kayode you are welcome to our party.
“Come and make your contributions and ensure that this party is greater than any individual in Nigeria.”

Our Reporters

