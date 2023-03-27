News Politics

Fani-Kayode Attacks Obansanjo Over Anti-Yoruba Comment

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode has faulted Former President Olusegun Obasanjo for not challenging Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu’s comment that Yoruba people are ‘Political Rascal’.

Iwuanyanwu had on Saturday while speaking in Akwa, Anambra Staten berated Yoruba people.

According to the elder statesman, the Igbo people had invested so much in Nigeria and were not going to yield to the pressure of people asking them to leave.

Reacting to the development, Fani-Kayode said he was disappointed that Obasanjo was silent over Iwuanyanwu’s anti-Yoruba comments, adding that the former president’s ‘silence’ was a signal that the former president’s father was an Igbo man, not Yoruba.

The former Aviation minister stated that the Obasanjo he knew would never have tolerated such a statement from Iwanyanwu, expressing however, over the former President’s silence over the comment.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Fani-Kayode wrote: “The fact that our revered leader and one of the fathers of our nation, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, can sit there and say nothing when Emmanuel Iwanyanwu, who I have always respected, describes the entire Yoruba race as “rascals” that the Igbo “will DEAL with” tells me that the Rumohr that he is NOT a fully-fledged Yoruba man and that his father was an Igbo may well be true.

“Whatever the case, this is not the OBJ I once knew, loved, defended, and worked so hard for. Something has gone wrong. No one could have made a statement against ANY tribe in the presence of the old OBJ that we all knew and respected and got away with it.”

Going by the outcome of the presidential election, there was a face-off between Yorubas and Igbos in Lagos.

The fallout was due to the victory of the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in Lagos State.

Against the backdrop of Obi’s victory, Igbos were warned against voting during the governorship election in Lagos.

 

Mariam Adebukola

