Fani-Kayode blames Plateau attacks on foreign assailants

A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has blamed the attacks on Plateau State on foreign assailants who are not only attacking the state, but other parts of the country as well. He said the assailants must be fished out and dealt with in order to stop them from destroying the nation, he said. Fani-Kayode stated this yesterday when he visited Governor Simon Lalong at the Government House, Rayfield, to condole with the people of the state over the recent happenings which led to a breach of the peace. He said the state was a melting point of the nation, whose history of accommodation, tolerance hospitality and serenity was globally recognised. The former minister also described Lalong as an example of tolerance, peace, unity and forgiveness, whose inclusive leadership style had set him apart as a national icon.
COVID-19: Adamawa vaccinates 29,205 residents
The Executive Chairman, Adamawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Sulaiman Saidu Bashir, yesterday said no fewer than 29,205 people have so far received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine in the state. Bashir, who made the disclosure during a world press conference to commemorate the African Vaccination Week (AVW) and World Malaria Day in […]
Military: Our operations across theatres yielding desired results
The military has expressed satisfaction with ongoing operations across theatres in the country, urging troops to sustain the momentum. Specifically, it noted that the successes were a product of renewed public confidence in the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, who made the disclosure during an operational briefing […]
RE-NYSC: Any Relevance In Today's Nigeria
It is no myth that for long have ethnic, political and religious differences been too frequently weaponized by those seeking to obtain or retain political power. Given this history, expecting a program to bring national unity is a tall order, one that NYSC has proven to fill and also brought to realization, its many benefits […]
