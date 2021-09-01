Fani-Kayode blames Plateau attacks on foreign assailants

A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has blamed the attacks on Plateau State on foreign assailants who are not only attacking the state, but other parts of the country as well. He said the assailants must be fished out and dealt with in order to stop them from destroying the nation, he said. Fani-Kayode stated this yesterday when he visited Governor Simon Lalong at the Government House, Rayfield, to condole with the people of the state over the recent happenings which led to a breach of the peace. He said the state was a melting point of the nation, whose history of accommodation, tolerance hospitality and serenity was globally recognised. The former minister also described Lalong as an example of tolerance, peace, unity and forgiveness, whose inclusive leadership style had set him apart as a national icon.

Like this: Like Loading...