Fani-Kayode lauds Matawalle, Buhari over return of peace in Zamfara

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, yesterday commended the collaboration between the Federal Government and the Zamfara State Governments that has resulted in 80 per cent restoration of peace in the state.

 

Fani-Kayode, who gave the commendation in a press briefing at the Government House, Gusau, said he was in Zamfara to assess by himself media reports that repositioned the state as paradise for investors.

 

“I decided to share with the citizens of this country and even non-nationals, the return of peace I have witnessed during my one-week tour in Zamfara State.

 

It is encouraging enough as meaningful projects embarked upon by the state government are ongoing.

 

“I found it necessary to call on the Federal Government to extend the same collaboration to other troubled states with a view to ensure total stoppage of merciless killings, kidnapping of innocent people and cattle rustling as did in Zamfara State.

 

“Zamfara is blessed with a high concentration of mineral resources even in commercial quantities including gold, diamond and most other economic potentials, which if carefully utilised, the national dependence on oil would be an issue of the past.

 

Fani-Kayode further suggested that what had been done to have addressed the lingering bandit’s activities in the state should be applied to rid the nation of terrorism and other high profile criminal activities in the North-East.

 

He described the idea of RUGA projects as part of formidable measures to tackle herders-farmers’ crisis as it was aimed to end the mobility of cattle rearers from one zone to another, the development which many times witnessed misunderstanding as a result of encroachment of either farmlands and or grazing reserves.

