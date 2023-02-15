News

Fani-Kayode must return for grilling today –DSS

The Director of New Media of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, is expected at the National Headquarters of the Department of State Services (DSS) today, in continuation of ongoing investigation of purported coup plot by the politician. Recall that Fani-Kayode had alleged, in a tweet last week, that the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alh. Atiku Abubakar, held a meeting with some military officers, purportedly to instigate a forceful change of government. Consequently, the secret service invited the former minister of Aviation for questioning on Monday. As a follow-up to the development, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the foremost domestic intelligence agency, Dr. Peter Afunanya, disclosed that Fani-Kayode was only granted administrative bail, and was expected to make “routine returns” to Yellow House.

 

