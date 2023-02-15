… Fani-Kayode must return for grilling today –DSS

The Director of New Media of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, is expected at the National Headquarters of the Department of State Services (DSS) today, in continuation of ongoing investigation of purported coup plot by the politician. Recall that Fani-Kayode had alleged, in a tweet last week, that the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alh. Atiku Abubakar, held a meeting with some military officers, purportedly to instigate a forceful change of government. Consequently, the secret service invited the former minister of Aviation for questioning on Monday. As a follow-up to the development, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the foremost domestic intelligence agency, Dr. Peter Afunanya, disclosed that Fani-Kayode was only granted administrative bail, and was expected to make “routine returns” to Yellow House.
PRP’ll surprise Nigerians in 2023, says Jega
Ex-Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega, believes the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) will take over from the Muhammadu Buhari government in 2023. Speaking yesterday at the inauguration of the Kebbi State PRP exco, Jega said the PRP state congress in the state is one of the best congresses conducted in the […]
JUST IN: Gunman kills at least eight at Russian varsity
At least eight people have been killed when a gunman opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm, officials say. The assailant walked on to the campus on Monday morning and started shooting. Students and teachers barricaded themselves inside the university building; others were seen jumping from windows, reports the BBC. […]
Moghalu: Nigeria’s public debt burden rising by N3.6trn annually
A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has raised the alarm over what he described as Federal Government’s “borrowing binge” which has added an average of over N3.6 trillion to Nigeria’s public debt burden annually in the last six years. The banker and public finance expert has […]
