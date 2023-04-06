Fani Kayode Replies Peter Obi, Says Leave And Never To Come Back

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has responded to the call made by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi to leave the country.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the LP alleged that the former Governor of Anambra State has received warnings to leave the country or face arrest by security agencies.

The party declares that the warnings were issued to Obi following the petition filed against the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

According to LP, the pressure on Obi to leave the country is a move to make him leave his legal suit currently before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Reacting to the development, Fani-Kayode who took to his verified Twitter handle said that it would be better for the LP presidential candidate never to return to this country if he eventually leaves.

The former minister who is a chieftain of the APC further explained that the sooner the better for Obi to leave the country.

He wrote, “I’m under pressure to leave Nigeria”- Peter Obi. “Please do us all a big favour and GO!

Sooner the better and NEVER come back!” “I’m under pressure to leave Nigeria”- Peter Obi. Please do us all a big favour and GO!

Sooner the better and NEVER come back! — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) April 6, 2023

