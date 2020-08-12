Fani-Kayode threatens to leave PDP

A one time Minister of Aviation and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Femi Fani-Kayode has threatened to leave the party alongside others if the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) takes the Cross River State party structure from Governor Ben Ayade.

The party’s NWC had posted the August 8 state Congress in the state by one week following a stalemate that arose from what sources said was the failure of stakeholders to reach a consensus over the choice of candidates for the various positions.

However, reacting to the impasse in the state chapter of the party, Fani-Kayode in series of tweets on his Twitter handle @realFFK on Wednesday, disclosed that he and others will leave the PDP if Ayade leaves the party.

He said: “It would be a big mistake for the NWC of the @OfficialPDPNig to take the party structures in his state away from Ben Ayade, governor of Cross Rivers state, and hand them over to anyone else. If this is done and Ayade leaves the party be rest assured that many of us will leave with him.

“You cannot and must not undermine a sitting Governor or attempt to humiliate him in his own state and before his people. Some of those that are advocating and behind this nonsense would never allow it to happen in their own states. A word is enough for the wise.

“No-one, no matter how big or powerful, should think that they own the @OfficialPDPNig. If there is any attempt to undermine Ayaade it will spark off a crisis in the party that will split it right down the middle and the consequences will not be limited to Cross Rivers State.”

