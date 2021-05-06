News

Fani-Kayode to FG: Arrest, interrogate Gumi now

A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, yesterday called for the arrest of the renowned Islamic scholar, Ahmad Gumi, according to an online news portal, TheCable. Gumi, who has access to some bandits terrorising the North-West, had in February asked the Federal Government to grant blanket amnesty to the bandits. On Tuesday, he urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to pay the N100 million demanded by the abductors of Greenfield University students, Kaduna state. Meanwhile, one of the parents of students abducted from College of Forestry Mechanisation Afaka, also in Kaduna, had said Gumi linked them to a suspected negotiator for the bandits who was paid N800,000 for transportation. In a statement issued yesterday, Fani-Kayode said if Gumi knew about the money allegedly paid, the government should invite him for interrogation. “I hereby call on the Federal Government to invite, arrest and interrogate Sheik Ahmad Gumi,” the statement read in part.

