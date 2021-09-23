Fani-Kayode’s ex-lover asks court to stop IGP, others from harassing her

…demands N800m as damages

The estranged lover of former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode, Precious Chikwendu has asked a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to restrain the Inspector General of Police, (IGP) his officers and men from intimidating and harassing her in any form whatsoever pending the hearing and determination of her suit seeking the custody of the four children.

She is also asking the court to award her the sum of N800 million against the IGP, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Force CID, Commissioner of Police FCT, CSP James Idachaba OC Legal (CID) FCT Command and Chief Femi Fani-Kayode cited as the first to the fifth respondents in the suit for their roles in intimidating and harassing her during the pendency of her custody suit.

The applicant is also asking for order enforcing her fundamental human rights as according to her she is apprehensive of an imminent violation of her fundamental human rights in actualization of threats to her life by Fani-Kayode and in the face of the nonchalant and refusal of the 1st to the 3rd respondents (IGP, DIG Force CID and CP FCT) to investigate her genuine petitions of threat to life against the 5th respondent (Fani-Kayode).

She is also praying the court for a declaration that the invitation letters dated March 10th,2021 written by the 4th respondent (Idachaba) amounts to a rise by the 5th respondent in cahoots with the 1st to 4th respondents, to stultify and interpose in Suit No CV/372/2021 and to orchestrate a contravention of her fundamental human rights as enshrined in Part IV of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999(as amended) by imminent unlawful harassment by invitation, interrogation, molestation and detention of the applicant.

Chikwendu through her counsel Abdul-Aziz Jimoh is seeking for a declaration that she is not bound to honour the invitation of the 1st to 4th respondents in relation to a purported conspiracy and forgery of court records during the pendency of suit no CV/372/2021 between her and the 5th respondent.

In an affidavit in support of the application deposed to by Chikwendu she averred that: “I was in a most tempestuous and violent relationship with the 5th respondent (Fani-Kayode) a qualified legal practitioner, a politician and a former Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The 5th respondent and I have four (4) children together and I am forcefully separated from our children who are all minors.

“Consequent upon the unbridled violence perpetrated against me by the 5th respondent and the forceful separation from our children, I filed a suit in the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja with suit no CV/372/2021.

“Rather than allow the contending matters placed before the FCT High Court to be determined by the Honourable Court, the 5th respondent has persisted in using the police officers under the control of the 1st respondent (IGP) and supervised by the 2nd respondent (Commissioner of Police FCT) incessantly to intimidate and harass me with a view to interfering in the adjudicatory powers of a competent court of justice.

