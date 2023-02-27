Fani-Kayode’s trial over alleged forgery continues May 24

Justice O. O. Abike-Fadipe of a Lagos Special Offences Court in Ikeja will on May 24, 2023, continue further hearing in the trial of a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, over alleged forgery. The judge fixed the date following the absence of Fani-Kayode in court at the last hearing of the matter. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting the former minister on a 12-count charge of alleged use of forged medical report(s), which he tendered before Justice Daniel Osiagor of a Federal High Court in Lagos, where he is being tried for alleged N4.9 billion. At the last hearing of the matter, defence lawyer, Wale Balogun, informed the court of the absence of his client due to ill-health. “We regret to announce to your lordship that the defendant is not in court due to health reasons, and secondly, due to a running battle he has with both the DSS and the Police”, the lawyer said. Balogun added that he has also shared some documents regarding the development with the prosecution.

Speaking further, Balogun said: “Since the last time we were here, the defendant has been reporting every day to the DSS, and while he was doing this, the Nigeria Police invited him for questioning regarding some comments he made online. “Since we left here on the last date, he has not been able to have peace of mind, and that has affected his health. On the 16th he was at the hospital and on Saturday he was also readmitted back to the National Hospital.

“Even now as we speak, he is also there, and based on this, it has become imperative to seek your lordship’s indulgence not only to vacate today but the other days, 21 and 22. “We humbly apply that those days be vacated to enable him to resolve those issues”. Responding, the prosecution lawyer, Bilikisu Buhari, confirmed the receipt of the documents from the defence. “The defence lawyer this morning, shared with us two documents, one is a medical report and another from the Nigeria Police”, Buhari said. While equally noting that the day’s business was for cross-examination of the prosecution’s witness, she posited that “In the circumstance, however, we leave the decision to the discretion of the court”. After listening to the submissions of parties, Justice Abike-Fadipe adjourned further hearing in the matter to May 24, 2023. One of the counts against the defendant reads: “That you, Femi Fani- Kayode, on or about the 11th day of October 2021 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, fraudulently used a false document titled: MEDICAL REPORT ON OLUFEMI FANI-KAYODE, 60 YEARS/ MALE/HOSP. NO. 00345 DATED 11/10/2021 before the Federal High Court, Lagos Judicial Division in charge No. FHC/L/251C/2016 which document you purported to have been issued by Kubwa General Hospital”.

