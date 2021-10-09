FANNY AMUN: NIGERIA MUST EMBRACE SPORTS SCIENCE NOW, IT’S LONG OVERDUE

A former Secretary General of the NFF and victorious coach to the Japan 93 U-17 World Cup, Fanny Amun, spoke to ADEKUNLE SALAMI on current state of sports especially what the future holds for Nigerian athletes and the sports industry. Excerpts…

At 61, how will you rate Nigerian sports generally?

At 61, the Nigerian sports has come a long way, making history and meaningful impact so there is a brighter light at the end of the tunnel. The record so far has a foundation for the future generation to build upon. Governance is an ongoing process. The opinion of people l respect but not in a manner that some take the side of negativity to speak in a way to suggest that the country’s sports has failed. We must embrace the realities that when some consider Nigeria’s performances at the just concluded 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan as a failure despite the golden silver and the bronze including that of the Paralympics with about 10 medals, l beg to disagree. The pandemic made it misnomer and the delegation should be celebrated as the heroes of the Nigerian state @ 61. We have room for improvement with more investments, better facilities and more sponsors helping our youths to be engaged in their various sport disciplines. The country has not done badly overall. We have won Nations Cup three times but people will argue we could have done better but we won silver and bronze along the line too and Eagles are one of the best five in the all-time table. We have won football gold, silver and bronze medals at the Olympics Games and have done fairly well at the World Cup. Truth is expectations of our people are too high in most cases.

What is your impression about Nigerian players abroad so far this season?

Not bad performances but the COVID-19 pandemic again has greatly affected their performances which extended to the national team performances. Injury has not helped matters at all in recent times. We are definitely not at the best time, unlike the past 30 years our players were frontline players at the club engagements weekly which made them give the best at the national assignments when invited. However, the federation should be able to do better to add value in the same manner through timely monitoring and increase in grade one friendly games if the opportunity comes their way at the FIFA windows.

Are you satisfied with the domestic league in the country and how do you think it can be improved?

There’s so much criticism of the effectiveness of the local league but in the same vein l call the critics negative agitators as it is easier said than done. We should give accolades for past achievements and ask questions as to why we are going through the present situation in order to add value and project into the future and not speaking Grammar as self-acclaimed solution to a problem one is ignorant about the internal challenges.

What is your impression of Nigerian clubs in continental competitions; how can we get it right to avoid early exits and be among the best in Africa?

Apart from the past history of Rangers, Shooting Stars, New Nigerian Bank of Benin, Bendel Insurance of yester year, it was the stride by Enyimba international of Aba that has been the saving grace at the continental level. The local league was the avenue that the emerging representatives from the local league used to prepare for the assignments. It’s most unfortunate that the annual local programmes have not been the same which also reflects in the assignment in the past five seasons. Enyimba have been so consistent that other African teams see Enyimba as a threat on the continent such that the North African dominance has not been business as usual. I hope the local league gets better to reflect in our continental assignments. This will also help the players to think about getting into Eagles from the domestic league.

What is your view on the country’s national teams on the continent in recent time?

A minimum performance cannot be the team standard but we should score them with the constant engagement as over 70% performance and the AFCON finals will give the actual rating. All participating teams in the finals are title contenders.

You led Nigeria’s U-17 team to win the World Cup in 1993 but in recent years, transition of these players to the senior cadre is a problem. How can we get it right?

Team victory is celebrated but when the contrary happens, the coach and federation is said to have failed which should not be so. After Japan, it was a statement made that Nigeria has claimed dominance at that level of football competition at global stage. Team preparations can’t be compromised, long stay in closed camping through selections, training, friendly games, stages of qualifications and competition finals to compete amongst the best to emerge as the champions. So far, the Nigerian youth players at that level have not been impressive but the reason for youth tournaments is the transformation stages into the other national teams in the nearest future. So, there is hope for improvement hence the difference between the Nigerian youth and foreign youth players is the faulty foundation in the areas of techniques, physical adaptation to the game. How knowledgeable are our mentors? Knowledge they say is wealth. Football, like many other sports is now science, it is more than just getting the players to play on green turf for 90 minutes.

Where do you see Nigerian sports in the next five years?

As a proud citizen of this great nation, I see our sport at the zenith on global stage. However, the authorities should see governance as transient that offices are held in trust not because the holder is the most competent but allow the authorities to achieve their primary roles to the benefit of the game.

(a) FMYSD – Effectively making laws that will allow active administrative roles and interpret the laws, adhere strictly to oversight the various sports, support with funding through budgetary allocations and afford government corporate value at all times.

(b) NOC should be allowed to play its statutory administrative functions to coordinate the events of the national sports association through the stages of qualifiers ahead of events as required. The last has not been heard of the disqualification, not a ban like it was rumored by our self-acclaimed agitators that have never seen anything good in events that have not benefited their interest. Qualification for Olympics takes over three years, say it started in 2017 which a serious nation will bid to host qualification events as part of athletes’ preparation and possible qualification as host. Every athlete knows the standard and ours should not be an exception.

(c) Federations have their primary roles to get qualifications but did they have a deliberate plan to actualize an objective team preparation with sincerity of purpose to be funded in a timely and prompt mannwe?

(d) National Institute for Sport: How active is the institute in our teams’ preparations to profile and monitor the sporting activities,identify the problems and adopt a solution to place the athletes and team officials in the right perspective. How flexible is the curriculum to further encourage the training, re-training and refresh the knowledge of our sports men and women? Those who fail to plan, plan to fail and sports science has come to serve as a solution to problems globally, we have to completely embrace it. We look at how others are getting results using modern technology and we cannot be docile in this regard.

(e) Media – Sporting events remain a media event so its role cannot be compromised hence they serve as the checks to report the reality and in perspective for the good of the game. The question is to ask if some have ever compromised their integrity to look the other way when things are compromised, it is very bad for our sports. Sport has come to stay as the highest unifying factor in Nigeria today and the agitators adopting the PHD syndrome should have a re-think and speak objectively about the Nigerian sports project that has given us fame across the world at one time or the other. We have to keep aiming for the world stage as standard because the talents are there to be among the best not only in football but in many of the other sport disciplines.

You are known as talent transformer, what are you currently doing in this regard?

Well, still very much in service at the sports ministry, though, no official responsibility which is temporary and the rest is an issue for the future. But I’ve been very active and always available doing so many things but it will be over soon.

Tell us your most challenging period as a coach and administrator…

What is relevant in all is to be objective that every assignment that l have been privileged to handle was done to the best of my ability both as a youthful player, youth sports administrator, institutional sports, national youths and chief coach of the national teams at the World Cup level. Administratively, l have served as the Technical Director at the Nigeria Football Association, not the Nigeria Football Federation, Secretary General, Sole Administrator, the rest is for posterity to judge us all but every of my role A-Z will be captured in my book that will be serialized very soon. It is a must read, not vindictive, not that of name calling because one is not a saint.

How do you feel sharing same birthday with our country, Nigeria?

To share same birthday with Nigeria is a great honour that was only destined to be but l accept it as a compliment and speak only positively about a country that has made me what l am today. It could only be the Lord’s doing. God willing, one should add value to the Nigeria project not like the lane of the negative agitators that have seen nothing good in Nigeria. I am so grateful to be a Nigerian citizen which l so cherish.

