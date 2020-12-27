Fans’ best music albums of 2020

Undoubtedly, the year 2020 has been a turbulent one for every sector in the world and the Nigerian music scene is not left out. Critics at some point admit that the entertainment industry around the world has never been hit this hard like Coronavirus did.

The pandemic and lockdown saw many music tours and awards ceremonies cancelled. Music shows were crippled, and for the first time, many entertainers whom 24 hours in a day were never enough found themselves doing nothing.

But like the Phoenix, these music superstars found ways to rise to the occasion. Many held virtual concerts to put their music out there, others released singles online to stay true to the game.

As turbulent as this year has been, Nigerians are known to shine best during tough situations.

It can be argued that some of the singles and music albums dished out this year were among the best that some of these artistes have produced. The last quarter of the year, precisely from August to December witnessed the highest number of albums released in the Nigerian music industry.

It was like the singers were patiently waiting for the lockdown to be relaxed to gather all their fine tunes in one piece. Almost every top music artiste rolled out either a new song or a full album.

Falz, Harry Song and many others released party banging songs while many others unveiled full EPs. After Kizz Daniels third album dropped when the lockdown was gradually easing off, 25 June, 2020, other singers seized the opportunity to roll out what they have been cooking up while observing the lockdown.

Burna Boy did not delay and dropped his mind blowing album, ‘Twice as tall’ on 14 August. This was followed by Adekunle Gold’s ‘Afro Pop’ album on 20th August and then Nigeria’s top female singer, Tiwa Savage sealed the month with her ‘Celia’ album on the 27th of August.

October started with Phyno hitting the social media space with the cover of his new album, ‘Never’. Wizkid unveiled his long anticipated album just after the End- Sars saga in October 29, 2020. On 13, November, 2020, Davido unveiled a new album, ‘ABetter time, about a year after he released ‘A Good Time’.

Yemi Alade’s fifth album, ‘Empress’ also dropped. On 4th of December, Ijele of Africa, as he is fondly called, Flavor blessed his fans with ‘Flavour of Africa’. Amongst all the singles that kept fans dancing is Falz’ Bop Daddy.

‘The Bop Daddy’ challenge kept millions of people entertained on social media. Other singles like ‘Something different’ by Adekunle Gold and ‘Abule’ by Patoranking are top on the popular demand list.

Another amazing twist in the music scene is that of Five star music label star, Kingsley Okonkwo also known as Kcee ‘Mr Limpopo’ veered into Oghene gospel music. Kcee’s new single is being celebrated by his fans and fellow celebrities on social media.

To tickle music lovers for the Christmas season, Runtown decided to drop a single on the midnight of Christmas Eve titled ‘If E Happen For Lagos’. To top it all, added to the many other albums and singles that were not mentioned, Burna Boy was nominated for a Grammy Award.

All these add up to make this year 2020 a music rewarding year. Fans and critics of good Nigerian music have admitted that even if the year had set the world economy backwards, Nigerian musicians deserve to be appreciated for working extra hard this year.

Sunday Telegraph reached out to fans of these music albums that made the cut this year to find out their best among all. Just like many media platforms organises Viewers Choice Awards for movies, these ratings by fans is our own way of giving a pat on the back for the super star musicians.

The following are the fans’ sincere comments and ratings. An up and coming singer, Ebelamu Oluwafemi Adekunle, popularly known on the microphone as Fmzone said he is a huge fan of most of the albums that were released from last quarter of this year.

In his rating, the singer who recently traced his steps back into the music industry with a new single ‘Better’, said that amongst all that he has listened to and enjoyed, Burna Boy is his best on the list. “Burna boy is the best for me. The album is dope, Burna himself couldn’t have imagined it,” he said.

Music and movie entrepreneur who gave his name as Ifeanyi Daz said he is a fan of all the albums. To the former DJ who now deals on movies, music mix-tapes and video games, said Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Phyno and Flavour did not waste their time in the studio.

Though he agreed that some of his customers who ask for soft copy collection of music for their car radios easily choose between Davido and Burna Boy, he cannot rate any artiste higher than the other. “They all did a fantastic job. I enjoy all kinds of music, so I do not have a ‘first’ or a ‘last’, he said.

An entertainment writer who does not want her name mentioned chose Burna Boy as her best. Anoter writer and columnist, Kenechukwu Oguejiofor stated that to him, Burna Boy by far had the best roll out and an all round album of the year. A public relations personnel at a notable firm, Azeez, told our reporter that his best album is WizKid’s album. He rated his choice this way,

“For me, I will pick Wizkid first, then Burna boy and Davido last”. Kazeem Akindele, an architect and civil engineer, went for Adekunle Gold. He explained that he has always been a huge fan of the singer and he can never go wrong in his eyes.

A banker by profession, Denis Ugo says Flavour is his best for the year. Just like Ugo, Adebayo said that though he cannot understand their Igbo language flow but admits that Flavour and Phyno are his best.

As at the time of filing this report, many that were sent questions were yet to respond. But from these few responses, the vote unanimously goes to Burna Boy. As we hope and pray that his remarkable album would bring the first Grammy award home, we look forward to a music rewarding 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...