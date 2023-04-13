Fans Criticize Basketmouth For Revealing How His Marriage Crashed

Popular Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth has come under heavy backlash after he opened up on his stance with his wife.

Bright Okpocha also known as Basketmouth made a shocking revelation that made fans think otherwise of him.

Some said he talks too much that’s why he is called “Basketmouth “ while others think he doesn’t have a forgiving heart.

It all happened during an interview with TV3 when ace comedian cum actor said he respects his privacy and doesn’t like bringing his issue to the public space.

But while compelled to talk about his separation from his wife, despite being reluctant he said that he’s still in the process of recovery from his spouse’s separation after their 12th wedding anniversary.

He said everything seems okay between them after their separation, but he’s finding it difficult to move on or to forget what really happened during the whole situation.

He said: “I am separated right now, people thought it was a joke, but it wasn’t. Is that way of promoting a show, you do not know my design; I don’t bring my personal matters in public space, but it was something I needed to do for reasons best known to me.”

Some fans seemed unpleased with his recent revelation and queried him.

Below are the reactions that have trailed his comment.

Seundreams wrote: This dude is cocky asf, all the best.

Thefoodnetworking wrote: I would have said he strikes me as someone who doesn’t forgive… But then again, who I am to judge him?

Queen_ebys wrote: Basketmouth looks like someone with a dark heart. Please don’t come for me ….I cry easily.

Jmobirfuna wrote: The guy is really a basket mouth, literally. Can he rest?

Life_izzey wrote: Basket mouth seems to be something with dark side humor, I love the fact the wife hasn’t said or made any comments regarding their separation, instead she looks hotter now and Enjoys her life low-key. A woman’s greatest power is Silence, only then can she hear

Vivianlam wrote: Cho cho Cho man! The reason’s called basket mouth.