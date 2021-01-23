Fans defy odds to watch league match in Lagos

It has been tough for the Nigeria Professional Football League faithful since the commencement of the 2020/ 2021 league season. Last weekend, Lagos-based MFM FC hosted Rangers of Enugu at the Agege Township Stadium, but with the instruction for all games to be played behind closed doors, due to the outbreak of the Novel Covid-19 Pandemic, the fans were unable to get into the stadium to watch their darling team. However, they decided to defy the odds by climbing a container right behind the fence of the stadium to watch the game which ended 1-1.

The efforts by the fans is commendable even though very risky as they showed their love for the game and the league in the country. Since the lockdown and suspension of the league early last year, the fans across the country have not enjoyed live football apart from watching on the television and as one of them said, they can’t wait for normalcy to return.

“That was how we watched the game against Warri Wolves and we are going to do the same as the season progresses until we are allowed back to the stadium,” one of the fans who gave his name as Afeez said. “We just pray that things return to normal so that we can all return to watch our darling team. “I usually travel to some away games very close to Lagos like Akure, but i can’t do that again because of the ban on fans.”

