Fans must claim digital space for artists in today’s music industry –Phiona Okumu

Spotify’s Head of Music, Sub- Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu have said that several things are changing the narratives in the Nigerian music industry. To understand this, one has to consider the power and responsibility of listeners in driving African music culture. “If you’ve ever partied with Nigerians, you may have noticed something: they have no qualms about asking the host or DJ to play the music they want to hear.

They’ll travel to other countries and request Afrobeats. Call it cultural pride if you will, but there’s something to be said here about the way this has paid off in the exuberant export of Nigerian music, art, literature, film and other cultural influences.” she further stated, “You’ll see evidence of this in Spotify’s charts.

In Nigeria, you’ll find local artists taking most of the top spots (Asake practically lives there right now), with a few others from further afield making an appearance. In South Africa, you’ll see good numbers for local artists, but it can skew towards international hits. In Kenya, international artists tend to get more streams than local artists. But we know there’ll be Nigerian names in the charts virtually everywhere. And the charts, in turn, influence pop culture.”

Streaming has changed the ways in which we experience music. When the MP3 was created, piracy raged across the music industry and rapidly shifted power away from record labels and artists. When Spotify launched in 2006, it stabilised things. Streaming turned out to be an easier, safer and more enjoyable option than illegally downloading and storing content yourself.

Moreover, streaming data has shown us new ways of understanding how people play music. She argued that , of course, such changes could not happen without critique, including arguments about how music streaming has altered listening, along with rumblings about how record labels are struggling to break new artists. It cannot be ignored that as time changes, the way of doing things must change to fit into the digital age.

Spotify was born as a response to a major shift in the music industry, and we are continually working to hit the right pitch in calling to attention the talent, the stories, and the narratives that this beautiful continent has to share.

