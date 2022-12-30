Fans on rampage as 2Baba fails to perform at Delta concert

Comedian Usiaphe Kevin, better known as Whale Mouth, has alleged death threats to his family after 2Baba failed to show up for a concert in Delta state. 2Baba was among the music stars listed to perform at the maiden edition of ‘Ughelli to the World Concert/Awards’ in Delta state on December 25. But a few hours to the much-awaited event, the ‘African Queen’ crooner announced he would not be attending the concert. The music star said his absence was due to “circumstances beyond our control”, adding that his team did all they could to make it to the concert.

It is understood that after the video went viral, angry fans went on rampage. Some of them had also called out Whale Mouth, who organised the event. A section of the aggrieved fans were also said to have vandalised properties at the venue while others demanded for a refund. Speaking on the issue, Whale Mouth said he is “not a scam” as alleged.

He added that he paid 2Baba the sum of six million naira to perform at the event. “I am not a scam, I have never in my entire life stolen or used dubious measures to make a kobo. I paid Tuface in full before December 25, the sum of N6 million, we had a performance agreement contract that was duly signed; we have receipts of payment to prove that. All necessary requirements from us were duly met and on time,” he said.

The entertainer said he has received several threat messages since the incident. “At this very moment, my parents are being threatened. I have several threat messages, my investors are requesting for their return on investments, I have lost my integrity, and my team members are currently being looked for, as aggrieved guests caused serious chaos that the event couldn’t continue,” he added. “Other artistes and comedians billed to perform couldn’t come out of their rooms for their own safety.”

