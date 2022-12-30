Arts & Entertainments

Fans on rampage as 2Baba fails to perform at Delta concert

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Comedian Usiaphe Kevin, better known as Whale Mouth, has alleged death threats to his family after 2Baba failed to show up for a concert in Delta state. 2Baba was among the music stars listed to perform at the maiden edition of ‘Ughelli to the World Concert/Awards’ in Delta state on December 25. But a few hours to the much-awaited event, the ‘African Queen’ crooner announced he would not be attending the concert. The music star said his absence was due to “circumstances beyond our control”, adding that his team did all they could to make it to the concert.

It is understood that after the video went viral, angry fans went on rampage. Some of them had also called out Whale Mouth, who organised the event. A section of the aggrieved fans were also said to have vandalised properties at the venue while others demanded for a refund. Speaking on the issue, Whale Mouth said he is “not a scam” as alleged.

He added that he paid 2Baba the sum of six million naira to perform at the event. “I am not a scam, I have never in my entire life stolen or used dubious measures to make a kobo. I paid Tuface in full before December 25, the sum of N6 million, we had a performance agreement contract that was duly signed; we have receipts of payment to prove that. All necessary requirements from us were duly met and on time,” he said.

The entertainer said he has received several threat messages since the incident. “At this very moment, my parents are being threatened. I have several threat messages, my investors are requesting for their return on investments, I have lost my integrity, and my team members are currently being looked for, as aggrieved guests caused serious chaos that the event couldn’t continue,” he added. “Other artistes and comedians billed to perform couldn’t come out of their rooms for their own safety.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Daniel Chiori Cole delves into music

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Foremost music executive and creative of leading show business outfit, Achievas Entertainment, Daniel Chiori Cole, has delved into music as a wayof lendinghis voice to talk about the various societal vices through the release of brilliant body of works that is not just to entertain alone but send vital messages too. Now officially indentified with […]
Arts & Entertainments

My art deals with questions of decolonisation of Nigerian culture, heritage – Eni

Posted on Author TONY OKUYEME,

Germany-based Nigerian art star, Emmanuel Eni, aka Blackman in European Kitchen recently released his latest anthology of poetry titled Kindonkind with ISBN 978-3-00-068028-1. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about his artistic exploration, inspiration, why he is called Senior Artvocate of Nigeria and other issues   You’re a well-known multimedia artist (sculpture, painter, […]
Arts & Entertainments

Bimbo Ademoye, Sola Sobowale, others star in Afolayan’s new production

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Top Nollywood acts that include Hollywood actor, Hakeem K Kazeem, Sola Sobowale, Kunle Remi, Bimbo Ademoye, Faithia Balogun, Ikorodu Boiz, Adebayo Salami, and Taiwo Hassan are some of the talents currently filming with producer extraordinaire, Kunle Afolayan. The new movie is a Netflix Original that will centre on an ancient Yoruba kingdom and also doubles […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica