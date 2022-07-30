Arts & Entertainments

Fans react as Headies disqualifies Portable

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

There have been mixed reactions and social media banters since organisers of the Headies Awards disqualified singer, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, from its 15th edition scheduled to hold later this year. The organisers cited a claim that he’s the founder of One million Boys, a suspected cult group in Lagos, as another ground for disqualification. Reacting to the news of his disqualification, the controversial singer in an Instagram video called the award organisers bluff. “I am a child of light.

I have fame, I have money, I have cars, I have wives, I have children. I am rich. People know me everywhere. I don’t regret my actions”, the singer said in a video while being caressed by his new wife. However, several comments by fans indicate that the disqualification was deserved. For Daniel Regha; ‘‘The Headies disqualifying Portable from all categories due to his criminal investigation is good, He’s doing the most lately and has not produced any reasonable hit since the release of ZaZoo.

For Folashade Adedoyin; ‘‘Portable is one artiste that needs rehabilitation before it’s too late, he is too excessive in all his doings and the disqualification by Headies should bring sense to him’’. While Micheal Abimboye wrote; ‘‘Headies no be Hisbah, it should stick to judging talents and not character, action or word. Why not wait for the outcome of the police investigation? What if he is clean and just jam-talking? I think it’s unfair what is done to portable’’.

 

Leave a Reply

