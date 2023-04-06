News

Fans React To Patoranking’s Oversized Outfit

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman Comment(0)

Nigerian singer, Patoranking, who has maintained a drama-free celebrity lifestyle was on Thursday most talked about on social media due to his fashion sense which seems to be competing with his music.

The hitmaker, whose recent release, Abobi, seems to be enjoying massive airplay, posted a new stack of photos in which he sported a purple ensemble. Ever since the pandemic, many people have embraced the athleisure and loungewear trend, with many giving their interpretation of the trend.

Patoranking styled his loose-fitted ensembles with panache that got his fans enthusiastic over him.

He paired the two-piece ensemble with a print scarf wrapped around his head. He accessorised with rings and stacks of gold and silver jewellery around his neck.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Patoranking (@patorankingfire)

Fan’s comment to Patoranking’s picture was as follow:

officialyungwillis: “The picture set.”mr. knorr_maggie: “I raise hand for this your dress. Weldone sir.”

dickson_jr8: “You can never be caught unfresh.”

dorssy_diase: “Full package raw talent.” .

slim_dadi:whayasay🔥🔥

yenkybae: nwoke

Victoria: Hotter than fire , give me some water 💧

Mr Maggie_: I raise hand for your dress 🙌… Weldon sir.

Fishy:❤️❤️❤️❤️

Pandora Peaceman

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Troops rescue 669 hostages in three weeks – DHQ

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday, said a total of 669 kidnap victims were rescued by troops during aggressive operations conducted between April 7 and 28. New Telegraph reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had, in the wake of rising insecurity, directed Service and Security Chiefs to urgently arrest the drift, while reasserting total authority of the […]
News Top Stories

Obi: Overhauling entire security architecture key to devt

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

…says N2.7trn lost to oil theft in 2 months   Following the adverse effects of insecurity in the country, the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has recommended overhauling of the security architecture to achieve sustainable economic growth. Obi also lamented that the inability of the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari […]
News

Senate confirms 7 members of CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, confirmed the nominations of seven members of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The confirmation of the nominees followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions. The report was laid and presented by the Chairman of the Committee, Senator […]

Leave a Reply