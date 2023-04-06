Fans React To Patoranking’s Oversized Outfit

Nigerian singer, Patoranking, who has maintained a drama-free celebrity lifestyle was on Thursday most talked about on social media due to his fashion sense which seems to be competing with his music.

The hitmaker, whose recent release, Abobi, seems to be enjoying massive airplay, posted a new stack of photos in which he sported a purple ensemble. Ever since the pandemic, many people have embraced the athleisure and loungewear trend, with many giving their interpretation of the trend.

Patoranking styled his loose-fitted ensembles with panache that got his fans enthusiastic over him.

He paired the two-piece ensemble with a print scarf wrapped around his head. He accessorised with rings and stacks of gold and silver jewellery around his neck.

Fan’s comment to Patoranking’s picture was as follow:

officialyungwillis: “The picture set.”mr. knorr_maggie: “I raise hand for this your dress. Weldone sir.”

dickson_jr8: “You can never be caught unfresh.”

dorssy_diase: “Full package raw talent.” .

slim_dadi:whayasay🔥🔥

yenkybae: nwoke

Victoria: Hotter than fire , give me some water 💧

Mr Maggie_: I raise hand for your dress 🙌… Weldon sir.

Fishy:❤️❤️❤️❤️

