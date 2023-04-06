Fans Reacts As Pasuma Loses Mum

Popular Nigerian Fuji artist, Pasuma has taken to his official Instagram page to confirmed the death of his beloved mother, Alhaja Adijat Kubura Odetola.

Announcing her death, the 55-year-old Oganla 1 said he lost her beloved mother to the cold hand of death on Thursday, April 6.

He Fuji star pleaded for the guidance of his mother here on earth while she marks her eternity in heaven.

He wrote, My JEWEL! I will miss you forever! Words fail me! Rest in power and peace; please watch over me from heaven.”

The singer is known to have a strong affection for his deceased mother, as shown in his songs.

However, celebrities, fans and social media users have continued to pour their condolences on the musician.

Below are the condolences drop in his comment session.

mrmacaroni1: “May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Deepest condolences.”

iyaboojofespris: “May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

jamiu_azeez1: “Pls take heart Alhaji, may Allah grant her Aljanat Fidaous.”

officialtoyinadewale: “Ohh my God!! Eeyah so sorry about your loss, may her gentle soul rest in perfect peace Insha Allah. ”

safejoamama: “@officialpasuma Alaye, sorry for the loss. may mama soul continue to rest in perfect peace

ks1malaika: “Innalilai wainoilein rojiu, we love her but God love her more, may her soul Rest In Peace.”

isbae_u: “May Allah grant her Paradise and Peace stay strong sir”

iam_smalldoctor: 🕊️RIP MAAMI

koredebello: 🤍

eniola_badmus: Haa

funny joe_: RIP ❤️

Like this: Like Loading...