Fans Reacts To Davido, Asake Music Collaboration

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman

The 30GB Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido is yet to drop his Timeless album in a couple of days, however, he is yet to release an official tracklist for the project.

Meanwhile, while his fans continue to wait for the singer, the alleged piece of his collaboration with YBNL artiste, Asake has leaked.

Both Davido and Asake’s voices can be heard in the track, which seems to be about wooing and praising a lady.

Fan reactions were;

big__nazzy1 said: “Nor be this kind music we they wait for Sha.”

bharmey said: “He go still sweet make we wait small.”

specialguestofhonor said: “Sounds great just drop am obo we go love am.”

mardonbek_star said: “Jesus wetin be dis.”

kay2flux said: “Obo done try decade in the game no be beans but this song bro not good for a top notch super star like him.

