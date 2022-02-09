Sports

Fans receive premium treatment at AFCON final

Over the years, MTN Nigeria has implemented different campaigns around football in Nigeria. However, this year, the telecommunication giants took things up a notch from the buildup towards AFCON 2021 until the final match.

 

MTN, the official communications partner of the Nigerian Football Federation, in partnership with 140 viewing centers nationwide, rewarded fans for their passion for the game.

 

From phones, to irons, fans, and more, fans were treated to numerous free items from the brands while enjoying special match viewings at designated bars and lounges. One of those centres is Sidewalk Lounge, Victoria Island, where MTN hosted fans and consumers to a stellar event.

 

There were lots of cheer and merriment within the building as fans chatted about the game to come. They were also treated to music, fine dining, games, and gifts. One of those games involved predicting the full-time score of the match which fans were allowed to do until the 70th minute.

 

Things got even more exciting when Alaga Ibile, Reminisce, arrived at the venue and joined in the fun. The rapper was as enthused as many of the other fans that joined in on the fun.

 

An avid football lover, he was affable, happy to take pictures and argued tactics with friends and the crowd.

 

