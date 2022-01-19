Fans recount memorable experiences at MTN Fan Parks

Nigerians across the country have praised MTN Nigeria for its efforts towards providing an incredible Nations cup experience. MTN Nigeria, the official communications partner of the NFF went into partnerships with 140 viewing centers across the country in a bid to excite fans about Africa’s biggest football tournament. Viewers have been afforded the opportunity to watch the game of life and cart home exciting prizes such as phones, irons, t-shirts among others. Chukwudi from Sokoto who won a standing fan at one of the fan parks for his prediction of the Nigeria match heaped praises on the telco, “I predicted the Nigeria match and MTN gave me a fan, thank you MTN.” One thing football lovers enjoy about the sport is the sense of community. Oluwaseun from Ibadan commended the telco for creating an exciting environment, “I have really enjoyed coming to watch the AFCON matches here, the atmosphere has been great” Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Adia Sowho, stated that the telco engaged in exciting activities for the fans because they are the driving force behind the team.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...