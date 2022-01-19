Fans recount memorable experiences at MTN Fan Parks

Nigerians across the country have praised MTN Nigeria for its efforts towards providing an incredible Nations cup experience. MTN Nigeria, the official communications partner of the NFF went into partnerships with 140 viewing centers across the country in a bid to excite fans about Africa’s biggest football tournament. Viewers have been afforded the opportunity to watch the game of life and cart home exciting prizes such as phones, irons, t-shirts among others. Chukwudi from Sokoto who won a standing fan at one of the fan parks for his prediction of the Nigeria match heaped praises on the telco, “I predicted the Nigeria match and MTN gave me a fan, thank you MTN.” One thing football lovers enjoy about the sport is the sense of community. Oluwaseun from Ibadan commended the telco for creating an exciting environment, “I have really enjoyed coming to watch the AFCON matches here, the atmosphere has been great” Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Adia Sowho, stated that the telco engaged in exciting activities for the fans because they are the driving force behind the team.
Related Articles
Vardy joins Premier League 100-goal club, first Leicester player to achieve feat
J amie Vardy has become the latest member of the Premier League 100-goal club and the first Leicester player to achieve that feat. Only three other players in the Foxes’ history have recorded a century of top-flight goals for the club. The last of those, Arthur Lochhead, hit that mark back […]
UEFA League: PSG shatter Atalanta with two stoppage-time goals to reach semis
Paris St-Germain scored twice in stoppage-time in an incredible comeback against Atalanta and reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in 25 years. A night of frustration for PSG forward Neymar looked set to ensure more continental disappointment for the French champions as Atalanta led through Mario Pasalic, reports the BBC. But […]
Messi suffers first PSG defeat
Paris St-Germain’s 100% start in Ligue 1 was ended by Rennes as Lionel Messi suffered his first defeat since arriving at the club. The hosts scored two quick goals either side of half-time through Gatetan Laborde and Flavien Tait. Mauricio Pochettino’s side did not have a single shot on target, despite Messi, Neymar and […]
