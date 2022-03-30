Sports

Fans riot at Abuja Stadium after Eagles World Cup ousterdamaging

The Super Eagles’ failure to pick the FIFA World Cup has sparked off a riot in Abuja, the nation’s capital, as fans went berserk shortly after the team’s 1-1 draw with the Black Stars of Ghana. The Black Stars picked the ticket ahead of their regional rivals based on the away goal rule but the fans at the Moshood Abiola Stadium received the development badly. After the game, fans at the stadium could not take the disappointment as they went on to the pitch to show their anger by damaging anything they can lay their hands on. However, the situation was brought under control by the police who used tear gas to disperse the crowd

 

