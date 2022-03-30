Fans riot at Abuja Stadium after Eagles World Cup ousterdamaging

The Super Eagles’ failure to pick the FIFA World Cup has sparked off a riot in Abuja, the nation’s capital, as fans went berserk shortly after the team’s 1-1 draw with the Black Stars of Ghana. The Black Stars picked the ticket ahead of their regional rivals based on the away goal rule but the fans at the Moshood Abiola Stadium received the development badly. After the game, fans at the stadium could not take the disappointment as they went on to the pitch to show their anger by damaging anything they can lay their hands on. However, the situation was brought under control by the police who used tear gas to disperse the crowd
Basketball: Tomiwa Sulaiman chosen PSAC West’s top freshman
IUP’s freshman British-born Nigerian forward, Tomiwa Sulaiman has been named the 2022 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Western Division Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Year, as the league announced its postseason awards Friday afternoon. The honor for Sulaiman comes as he and the Crimson Hawks head into the PSAC tournament semifinal this weekend at the […]
Genk slam €20m tag on Onuachu
KRC Genk are convinced that prolific target man, Paul Onuachu is worth more than €20 million, with the club expressing the intention of making the Nigerian the most expensive outgoing transfers in their history. The Belgian side acquired the Nigerian finisher for only six million euros two years ago but are only ready to […]
NPFL: Kwara Utd expresses dissatisfaction over Appeal Committee’s ruling
*May head to CAS Kwara United Football Club has expressed dissatisfaction over the ruling of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Appeal Committee, on the issue between Jigawa Golden Stars and Rivers United, concerning the Matchday 34 encounter involving both teams. Kwara United FC had ended the season with 65 points and plus 20 goals difference, […]
