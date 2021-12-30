Fans salute Ndidi, Armatey after Leicester pip Liverpool

Football fans in Africa have showered praises on African duo, Daniel Amartey and Wilfried Ndidi, who paired in Leicester’s centre defence in the game against Liverpool on Tuesday in the EPL. Leicester manager Brendan Rogers after conceding six against Manchester City on Boxing Day, paired Ndidi-a midfielder- with Daniel Am-artey, who has largely played right back this season. The combination worked as the Ndidi and Amartey stopped the attack of Liverpool led by Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane. Nigerian-born Ademola Lookman scored the only goal of the game in the 59th minute as the Foxes defeated Liverpool at the King Power stadium. “The Ghana and Nigeria Great Wall that stopped the free scoring Liverpool team led by the Pharaohs King MO Sallah and the Teranga lions king Sadio Mane. Come This AFCON will be a delight to watch. It will be sweet ankasa. Amartey and Ndidi. Ghana and Naija people pride in you guys,” wrote Appiah Ofori on Twitter. Another fan, Silas Asare wrote: “I always criticize Daniel Amartey but what I saw on Tuesday was master class because there was no panics, his long balls was accurate solid with Ndidi keep it up.” Also on Twitter, “Amartey & Ndidi showing up at King Power Stadium today,” wrote David Hisvals with the picture of Madini and Nesta. Another fan compared the duo to Bonucci and Chiellini. Ndidi and Amartey will leave King Power Stadium to join the Eagles and Black Stars respectively for the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...