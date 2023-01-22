Fans seek prayers for actress, Halima Abubakar after recent video

Fans and ardent followers of popular Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar are asking well meaning Nigerians and her colleagues in the movie industry to pray and look out for their colleague after a recent interview with the actress resurfaces in an online blog.

In the social media post, which was not very coherent, many fans who commented were seeking for prayers for the actress as she looked less than her usual self in the video.

In September, 2022, it was in the news that Halima Abubakar decided to call an end to her acting career as she battled an undisclosed illness that has kept her out of job for more than three years.

She appreciated her fans for their love and prayers and made the announcement to allow her to focus on getting adequate medical attention. Since that post by her management on her verified Instagram account, not much has been heard about the gorgeous actress until the recent video.

On this note a few fans have called on her colleagues to check on her, stressing that it is their responsibility to look out for one another

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...