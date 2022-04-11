Sports

Fans set for Heineken’s UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour with Seedorf

There is so much excitement among football fans across Nigeria ahead of the arrival of Dutch legend Clarence Seedorf in Nigeria on Monday for the UEFA Champions League trophy tour.

 

International Premium Lager beer, Heineken, has concluded arrangements to bring the Champions League iconic trophy closer to fans and loyal consumers alike in the two cities of Lagos and Abuja.

 

Though it is only the trio of Kanu Nwankwo, Finidi George and John Mikel that have lifted the Champions League trophy, hundreds of fans in Lagos and Abuja would have the opportunity to see the priced diadem live in the coming days courtesy of Heineken.

 

The 2022 UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour presented by Heineken will stop in Lagos, Nigeria on the 12th of April, and in Abuja, Nigeria on the 13th of April 2022.

This year, Heineken has made another smart choice; ensuring that one of the most iconic players to win the prestigious silverware, Seedorf will be headlining the trophy tour.

 

