Fans to enjoy live EPL matches, courtesy Globacom

The English Premier League enters match day 2 this weekend with football fans in Nigeria and Ghana assured of another round of live transmission of matches on SuperSport channels on DSTV courtesy of national telecommunication company, Globacom.

The sponsorship of live broadcast of matches by Globacom which started in 2013/2014 football season has brought excitement to football fans that are able to watch their clubs matches live over the years. This trend continued last weekend when the 2021/22 season commenced with football fans watching EPL matches live in their living rooms and event centers, amidst the usual banters of who wins the next match among their favorite teams. Reiterating its commitment towards delighting football fans, Globacom said “Right from 2003 when we rolled out services, our company has been connecting with the passion of football fans across the continent. The sponsorship of telecast of EPL matches in Nigeria and Ghana is, therefore, an extension of this commitment.

Football fans on the continent deserve the best and we will continue to delight them”, “As the competition gathers momentum, match day 2 will be another opportunity for fans in Nigeria and Ghana to follow their favourite clubs’ matches live courtesy of the Globacom-sponsored broadcast”, the company added.

