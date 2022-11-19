News

Fans toast Shina Peller, Imumolen on social media after crucial party meeting in Abuja

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A noticeable frenetic buzz attended the visit of Accord presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen to Chief Shina Abiola Peller in Abuja on Wednesday.

Professor Imumolen had stormed Chief Peller’s office as part of ongoing consultations with stakeholders on his presidential bid come 2023.

Chief Peller who is the chairman/CEO of Aquila Group of Companies, and also a member of the Federal House of Assembly under the flagship of the Accord party has always been an unapologetic supporter of Professor Imumolen’s presidential quest.

Wednesday once again provided the opportunity for both men to rub minds and chart a course forward for the party’s ambition within the context of current realities in the political sphere.

The success of their long-drawn jaw-jaw session would soon be evident in the manner of their vivacious demeanour as they posed for the media afterwards.

The Iseyin-born member of the House of Representatives was later to give a hint of what transpired at the meeting in a post he splashed on his Instagram page.

“I had the honour to receive the presidential candidate of my party, Accord @drchrisimumolen in my office.

“We had a very elaborate and fruitful discussion bordering on how to correct the anomaly in our political system.

“We both admit that it is a challenging task, but achievable with the support of the masses,” he said.

The post has since generated over 2,000 likes.

Professor Imumolen continues his visits to key political stakeholders in the country as he fine-tunes his plans for a launch of both his manifesto and campaign calendar in the coming days.

He has been known to have already paid courtesy calls on such prominent past leaders as Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubukar (rtd), amongst others in recent months.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Hurricane Ian leaves two million without power in Florida

Posted on Author Reporter

  Hurricane Ian, a powerful category four storm, is bringing severe flooding, high winds and storm surges to the Florida coast It is losing power as it moves inland, and has now been downgraded to a category one system, reports the BBC. More than two million customers in Florida have no electricity as a result […]
News

Blame unrest in Kwara on Fulani herdsmen – OPC chieftain

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem

Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) in Kwara State, Comrade Ganiyu Oladipupo, has said Fulani herdsmen were behind the recent attacks in the state. Oladipupo, who warned bandits to stay away from the state or risk facing the wrath of the law, called on the Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Amienbo Assayomo, to investigate […]
News

US Supreme Court justices appear unlikely to throw out Obamacare

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signaled they are unlikely to strike down the Obamacare healthcare law in a legal challenge brought by Texas and 17 other Republican-governed states and joined by President Donald Trump’s administration. Chief Justice John Roberts and fellow conservative Brett Kavanaugh indicated skepticism during two hours of arguments in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica