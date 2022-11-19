Fans toast Shina Peller, Imumolen on social media after crucial party meeting in Abuja

A noticeable frenetic buzz attended the visit of Accord presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen to Chief Shina Abiola Peller in Abuja on Wednesday.

Professor Imumolen had stormed Chief Peller’s office as part of ongoing consultations with stakeholders on his presidential bid come 2023.

Chief Peller who is the chairman/CEO of Aquila Group of Companies, and also a member of the Federal House of Assembly under the flagship of the Accord party has always been an unapologetic supporter of Professor Imumolen’s presidential quest.

Wednesday once again provided the opportunity for both men to rub minds and chart a course forward for the party’s ambition within the context of current realities in the political sphere.

The success of their long-drawn jaw-jaw session would soon be evident in the manner of their vivacious demeanour as they posed for the media afterwards.

The Iseyin-born member of the House of Representatives was later to give a hint of what transpired at the meeting in a post he splashed on his Instagram page.

“I had the honour to receive the presidential candidate of my party, Accord @drchrisimumolen in my office.

“We had a very elaborate and fruitful discussion bordering on how to correct the anomaly in our political system.

“We both admit that it is a challenging task, but achievable with the support of the masses,” he said.

The post has since generated over 2,000 likes.

Professor Imumolen continues his visits to key political stakeholders in the country as he fine-tunes his plans for a launch of both his manifesto and campaign calendar in the coming days.

He has been known to have already paid courtesy calls on such prominent past leaders as Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubukar (rtd), amongst others in recent months.

