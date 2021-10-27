‘Fantasies of the other side’ of Egwuh’s curious canvas

The second installment of two-part meditation on death and the afterlife, Contemporary Nigerian artist, Ameh Egwuh, opened penultimate Sunday at Rele Arts Gallery, Lagos. While the first part, held in Los Angeles, dialogued with mortality and transcendence, the works in ‘Fantasies of the Other Side’ offer imaginative considerations on the afterlife. Here, Egwuh creates surreal landscapes and new realms, from lush greens to sandy dunes, presenting vivid scenes of the other world filled with metaphorical imagery and expressionless figures.

The works presented in this exhibition offer a glimpse into the artist’s engagement with world-making through the juxtaposition of diverse elements. The works were born out of his curiosity about what happens when people die. The artist recalls what it means for the living to be connected or disconnected from the dead.

“I think what connects you to someone you’ve lost is the love you have for them. Even if the person is a member of your family, if there’s no love, there’s virtually no connection between you and that person. So, when the person finally leaves the world, it doesn’t feel like a part of you have left. The apple in this work symbolises love,’’ he said pointing at the apples used as installation.

The apple motif in the collection amplifies the theme of love,” he said. A graduate of Delta State University, Abraka, Egwu started his career as a fulltime studio artist in 2017. After a creative boot camp at Rele Art Gallery, he started developing his works. The whole idea of this exhibition, according to him, is to eliminate the idea that the afterlife is dark. “I don’t want to have a dark experience in the afterlife. I want the afterlife to be happy. That is why every single painting you see here is bright. When you walk into this space, you don’t feel like you have come to see paintings that are about death. The idea of the show is to eliminate that fear,” he said.

Egwuh’s paintings feature illogical, surreal scenes lending a dreamlike yet decidedly materialist feel to his works. The folds of the fabrics, the contours of the hills and the vivid blueness of water all serve to create an environment that is at once familiar yet distant. In ‘Fantasies of the Other Side’, Egwuh imagines new worlds rooted in varied beliefs of the afterlife across several cultures. Exploring ideas of reincarnation, ancestral veneration and nothingness, the works fictionalise the unknown, creating a hybrid space of memory and continuity. With this exhibition, he moves the conversation beyond initial considerations on mortality, into transcendence and subsequent immortality. His exploration of the afterlife imagines it not as a singular place or narrative but as a site of remembrance.

A place that continues the story, even after death. Egwuh’s use of colour and spatial composition situates his characters in serene, fantasy spaces echoing his belief in the afterlife as ‘a happy space’. The figures are shown in relaxed poses lost in the immediacy of the moment and while draped in outfits ranging from the contemporary to the traditional, they present hardly any clue to their identity, yet remain undeniably present. The artist’s reference of family photographs also grounds the work in the personal.

An act of remembrance and veneration. With this exhibition, Egwuh ushers the viewer into a collective performance of remembering and preserving memory. A place to dream and acknowledge what has come before. Fantasies of the Other Side dialogues with the unknown and the familiar, presenting shifting yet unified perspectives on continuity.

Here, the artist moves the conversation beyond his initial considerations on mortality, into transcendence and subsequent immortality. His exploration of the afterlife imagines it not as a singular place or narrative but as a site of remembrance. A place that continues the story, even after death. Fantasies of the Other Side dialogues with the unknown and the familiar, presenting shifting yet unified perspectives on continuity. The works on display, which were largely done this year, include: ‘Communion of Ancestors’, ‘Infinite Rest 1 & 11’, ‘Still With You’, and ‘Absolute Peace and Quietness’. The exhibition runs till November 27.

