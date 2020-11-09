News

FAO: 13m Nigerians to face acute food shortage in 2021

Fresh indication emerging from the periodic reports of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations, has shown that about 13.8 million Nigerians may face acute food shortage by the second quarter of 2021.

 

The same report arising from Cadre Harmonisè analysis of the global organisations, revealed that despite the efforts of the Nigerian government and other stakeholders in the agriculture sector, about 9.8 million people in the country were already in serious food crisis.

 

A document signed by FAO’s three communications officers, said that the most hit part of the country by the food crisis include 16 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT ).

 

FAO warned that if no drastic measures were put in place to mitigate the food crisis, the number of people who could face hunger crisis in Nigeria within a few months from now, would increase to 14 million.

 

“The report revealed that about 9.8 million people in Nigeria are expected to be in a hunger crisis or worse between October and December 2020.

