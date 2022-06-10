Business

FAO: Global food import bill to hit $1.81trn in 2022

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Food imports are expected to total $1.81 trillion this year, surpassing an all-time high set last year by $51 billion, the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said in a report Thursday. Almost all of that is because of inflation, which is worsening a cost-of-living crisis in developed nations and deepening hunger in poorer countries. An FAO index of food prices surged to a record earlier this year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine curtails shipments from one of the world’s biggest suppliers of vegetable oils and grains. Soaring energy and fertiliser prices are also making it increasingly expensive to produce crops and livestock. That’s raised concerns about global hunger, and the report shows the spike in food costs is already taking a toll on vulnerable areas.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

PwC: Africa growing to impose VAT on foreign digital transactions

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

PwC Africa has said that there is a growing trend to impose VAT on foreign digital transactions, especially by countries favouring unilateral tax measures over the global deal on the taxation of the digital economy. PwC Africa Tax Leader, Taiwo Oyedele, who stated this while presenting the eighth edition of the VAT in Africa Guide […]
Business

Telecoms sector contributes N9.6trn to Nigeria’s economy

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The telecommunications sector contributed a total of N9.6 trillion to Nigeria’s economy between January and September this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed. The nominal value of the telecoms services is based on the Gross Domestic Products (GDP) reports of the last three quarters. According to the NBS data, while […]
Business

FHF woos cooperatives for 300,000 low-cost houses

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

As part of efforts to ensure full implementation of Federal Government’s 300,000 affordable social housing programme across Nigeria, the Family Homes Funds (FHF) is already wooing housing cooperatives in Nigeria for the deal. According to the Managing Director of Family Homes Funds, Mr. Femi Adewole, partnership with hundreds of housing cooperatives in Nigeria is very […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica