FAO: Sugar, cereal push global food price index increase

International food commodity prices rose for the 11th consecutive month in April, with sugar leading the pack while cereals resumed it upward trend, the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) has reported. The FAO Food Price Index averaged 120.9 points in April, 1.7 per cent higher than March and 30.8 per cent higher than its level in the same month last year.

The index, which tracks monthly changes in the international prices of commonly-traded food commodities, reached its highest level since May 2014, and in nominal terms is 12 per cent below its alltime peak in February 2011. The FAO Sugar Price Index increased 3.9 per cent during the month to reach levels nearly 60 per cent higher than in April 2020, with concerns over slow harvest progress in Brazil and frost damage in France heightening concerns over tighter global supplies.

The FAO Vegetable Oil Price Index rose 1.8 percent in April as international palm oil quotations rose on concerns that production growth in major exporting countries would be slower than expected. Soy and rapeseed oil values also climbed further, while sunflower oil prices contracted moderately. The FAO Meat Price Index rose 1.7 per cent from its March value, with bovine, ovine and pig meat quotations underpinned by solid demand from East Asia. Poultry meat prices remained steady, reflecting generally balanced global markets.

