FAO targets $180m to tackle global grain storage deficit

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) has said it is in need of $180.4 million under its rapid response plan and grain storage support strategy to tackle global grain storage deficit arising from the ongoing Russia- Ukraine crisis. In addition, the FAO also added that an additional $110 million are urgently needed to support vulnerable households in rural areas. In order to achieve this, FAO disclosed it had launched a new $40 million (C$52 million) Canada- funded project to further address grain storage shortage in Ukraine in a bid to tackle global food insecurity.

The initiative will allow storage of an additional 2.4 million tonnes of grain between 2022 and 2023 along with related technical support and equipment. This complements the support of $17 million recently provided by the Government of Japan to cover one million tonnes of grain storage.

To date, with the additional funds from Canada, FAO has raised $70.4 million against the total of $180.4 million needed under the Rapid Response Plan and Grain Storage Support Strategy This season, with the harvest of winter crops starting in July and spring crops beginning later in the year, Ukraine is expecting to harvest up to 51.1 million tonnes of cereal. Out of a total storage capacity of 75 million tonnes, 14 per cent of storage facilities are damaged or destroyed, 10 per cent are located in Russian-occupied territories and around 30 per cent remain filled with 22 million tonnes of last year’s harvest awaiting export – according to the Government of Ukraine.

“Given the unprecedented storage challenges this year, innovative solutions are required at scale. For this reason support to the sector will remain in high demand, likely into 2023,” said Rein Paulsen, Director of the FAO Office of Emergencies and Resilience. “FAO is responding immediately to this situation while taking a longer-term view and looking to invest in durable solutions that build on sectoral capacity, in coordination with the Government at national and local levels,” Rein added.

The recently developed Grain Storage Support Strategy — an extension to the FAO Ukraine Rapid Response Plan (RRP) — aims to support the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine to cover 4.07 million tonnes or 25 per cent, of the total estimated national storage deficit of 16 million tonnes in 2022-23. The strategy also includes the support of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection to process and export agricultural products from Ukraine, by strengthening government capacity for food commodity testing and certifications necessary for export at border facilities.

The immediate impact of the strategy will be an expansion and immediate availability of storage capacity at this critical harvest time for Ukrainian producers of grain and oil seeds, while the longer-term impact will be in sustaining global food supplies. This, in turn, will strengthen food security and protect livelihoods at the household and national levels in Ukraine and ensureother grain import-dependent countries retain access to adequate supplies of grain, at a manageable cost. “Thanks to the funding provided by Global Affairs Canada, FAO will deliver temporary and fixed grain storage solutions including polyethylene grain sleeves, loading and unloading machinery, and longerterm modular storage units, targeting small and mediumsized farms in 15 oblasts,” said Pierre Vauthier, Head of FAO’s Ukraine Country Office. “In addition, FAO will procure up to $2 million worth of laboratory equipment to support six strategic laboratory facilities in surveillance for animal diseases in accordance with the World Organisation for Animal Health’s safe trade rules,” Pierre added.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...