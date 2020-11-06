FAO: World food price index rises for fifth month

World food prices rose for a fifth month running in October, fully recovering from the shock caused by the global coronavirus pandemic and with gains seen in most sectors, the Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) said on Thursday. The United Nations agency’s food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 100.9 points last month, the highest since January, versus a slightly revised 97.8 in September. The September figure was previously given as 97.9. The Rome-based FAO also said in a statement that worldwide cereal harvests remained on course to hit an annual record in 2020, even though it slightly trimmed its previous forecasts. The agency’s cereal price index jumped 7.2 per cent in October from the month before, some 16.5 per cent above its value a year earlier. Wheat export prices were pushed higher amidst shrinking supplies, while maize hit over six-year highs, lifted by strong demand from China. Feed barley and sorghum prices also rose, while rice, by contrast, touched sevenmonth lows.

