TEXT (Ephesians 1:19-21) “According to the working of his mighty power, which he wrought in Christ, when he raised him from the dead, and set him at his own right hand in the heavenly places, Far above all principality, and power, and might, and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this world, but also in that which is to come.”….. Many only think of demons when they hear “principality”; however, there’re angelic principalities that are positive; angelic powers of God are also principalities. The word “principality” actually means the first in authority.

It also means the decree of authority. The Amplified translation picks the word “rule” for principality: “Far above all rule and authority and power and dominion and every name that is named (above every title that can be conferred), not only in this age and in world, but also in the age and the world which are to come.

(Ephesians 1:21 Amp). That word ” rule” means two things: first is the authority that governs, and then secondly, it means the decree by which they govern. In other words, it doesn’t matter what rule has been made; Jesus is far above all rule. This refers to both the ruler-ship and its rules. Jesus Christ has been set far above – not just above, or near above – but far above all rule, authority, power, dominion and every name that is named, and every title that can be conferred, not only in this age in this world, but also in the age and the world which are to come. What an awesome reality!

The Lord Jesus has the most powerful name, everything is under His authority, and there’s going to be no change to that! He’s the reigning King, and His reign and rule is for eternity. Now, (Ephesians 2:6) tells us something beautiful; it says, God has quickened us together, and raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus. This means you’re from the government of heaven. Your kingdom is not of this world; you play by a different set of rules. It doesn’t matter where you are or go in this world, find yourself, you’re over and above every rule and government. You’re not an ordinary person.

Have this consciousness. (Luke 10:19) Jesus said, “Behold, I give you the authority to trample on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy, and nothing shall by any means hurt you. Jesus gave us His power and authority to rule and dominate over the works of the devil and said nothing shall hurt us, hallelujah!… (Ephesians 2:5-6). Even when we were dead in trespasses, made us alive together with Christ (by grace you have been saved), and raised us up together and made us sit together in the heavenly places in Christ Jesus. Thank you Jesus for your saving grace and the position we are sitting with you, friends, and family, God has kept us in a position that even the devil cannot imagine, Blessed be God!

 

