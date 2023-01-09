Far-right rioters storm Brazil’s Congress, Supreme Court

Brazil security forces regain control of Congress in Brasilia after it is stormed by far-right protesters.

Supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro also stormed the Supreme Court in the capital Brasilia, reports the BBC.

Police fired tear gas when demonstrators wrapped in the national flag surrounded the presidential palace.

Bolsonaro, who is in the US, lost the presidential election to left-wing veteran Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in October.

His supporters are refusing to accept he lost the election and have been calling for military intervention and Lula’s resignation.

Lula, who is on an official trip to Sao Paulo state, called Sunday’s rioters “fanatic fascists” and vowed to punish them.

Lula has inspected the damage inflicted on Congress after it was ransacked by supporters of his predecessor.

A Supreme Court judge has suspended the governor of Brasilia for security failures, while the Brazilian government has announced the tightening of security around the capital.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...