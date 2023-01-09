News

Far-right rioters storm Brazil’s Congress, Supreme Court

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Brazil security forces regain control of Congress in Brasilia after it is stormed by far-right protesters.
Supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro also stormed the Supreme Court in the capital Brasilia, reports the BBC.
Police fired tear gas when demonstrators wrapped in the national flag surrounded the presidential palace.
Bolsonaro, who is in the US, lost the presidential election to left-wing veteran Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in October.
His supporters are refusing to accept he lost the election and have been calling for military intervention and Lula’s resignation.
Lula, who is on an official trip to Sao Paulo state, called Sunday’s rioters “fanatic fascists” and vowed to punish them.
Lula has inspected the damage inflicted on Congress after it was ransacked by supporters of his predecessor.
A Supreme Court judge has suspended the governor of Brasilia for security failures, while the Brazilian government has announced the tightening of security around the capital.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

IMF: Nigeria remains Africa’s biggest economy

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Egypt to become second largest by 2022 With a value of $480.5billion, the Nigerian economy retained its position as the biggest in Africa in 2021, latest data released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) shows. According to the data, the South African economy, with a value of $415.3 billion, occupies the second position followed by […]
News

Lawan decries unabating killings in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

*Says security, improved revenue tops NASS legislative agenda in 2022 Chukwu David, Abuja Overwhelmed by unabating killings across the country by terrorists and other criminal elements, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Wednesday lamented that Nigerians were tired of the worrisome situation. This was as he disclosed that security and improved revenue generation would […]
News

CLO tasks political parties, stakeholders on mobilisation for CVR

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has tasked political parties and electoral stakeholders to mobilise Nigerians for the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) to ensure mass participation in electoral process. NAN recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) started its online CVR exercise on June 28. The schedule of appointments for online registrants and physical […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica