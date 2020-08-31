Farm produce: Kebbi loses N1bn to flood, seeks construction of earth dam

The Kebbi State government yesterday said it has lost over one billion naira worth of rice and other farm produce to flood that submerged farmlands and houses in many villages in different parts of the state this year.

Addressing journalists at the weekend while inspecting some affected farmlands in some of the local government areas, the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Maccido Attahiru, said there was the need for the Federal Government to construct earth dams in the state as a way of curtailing the flood menace ravaging in the state.

Maccido, who said about 19 villages in two local government areas were affected while disclosing that Bagudo and Argungu Local Government Areas were the major areas affected.

“Actually, we’ve gone round, we’ve been on the road for over six hours and we are just coming from Bagudo Local Government where we visited four areas, In that local government alone we have about 19 villages affected by flood, equally, you can see here in Argungu, many communities are affected,” he added.

