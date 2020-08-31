News

Farm produce: Kebbi loses N1bn to flood, seeks construction of earth dam

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi Comment(0)

The Kebbi State government yesterday said it has lost over one billion naira worth of rice and other farm produce to flood that submerged farmlands and houses in many villages in different parts of the state this year.

 

Addressing journalists at the weekend while inspecting some affected farmlands in some of the local government areas, the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Maccido Attahiru, said there was the need for the Federal Government to construct earth dams in the state as a way of curtailing the flood menace ravaging in the state.

 

Maccido, who said about 19 villages in two local government areas were affected while disclosing that Bagudo and Argungu Local Government Areas were the major areas affected.

 

“Actually, we’ve gone round, we’ve been on the road for over six hours and we are just coming from Bagudo Local Government where we visited four areas, In that local government alone we have about 19 villages affected by flood, equally, you can see here in Argungu, many communities are affected,” he added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Mailafia spends short time with DSS after honouring invitation

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2019 General Elections and former CBN Deputy Governor, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, who was invited again by the Directorate of State State Services (DSS) office Jos on Monday has been released after a short interrogation. He arrived the Jos office of the DSS at noon […]
News

Three die in India as Facebook post sparks clashes with police

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least three people died in clashes with police in the Indian city of Bengaluru overnight after a Facebook post offensive to Muslims sparked protests in which a police station was attacked, and a politician’s house and vehicles were torched. Unable to quell protesters using batons and tear gas, besieged officers opened fire as […]
News

Zamfara: Dialogue not solution to banditry, says Buratai

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, yesterday said that dialogue for peace with any group of criminals has never been enlisted in options taken by the Nigerian Army as a means of securing tranquility for the nation. Buratai made the declaration at a press briefing marking the launching of 157th Nigerian […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: